Good Governance

West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee Launches Outreach Programme For Doorstep Delivery Of Govt Schemes

The massive outreach programme "Duare Sarkar" aims to bring 11 schemes of the state government to the doorsteps of the people.

The Logical Indian Crew
West Bengal   |   4 Dec 2020 8:48 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-12-04T14:20:31+05:30
Writer : Ankita Singh | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credits: ANI

The Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal launched a massive outreach programme named 'Duare Sarkar' (Government at your doorstep) on Tuesday, November 1, with the objective of making the state government more accessible to the public.

According to news agency ANI, "Duare Sarkar" aims to bring 11 schemes of the state government to the doorsteps of the people. This includes various schemes such as Swastha Sathi related to health, Khadya Sathi related to the public food distribution scheme, Jai Johar and Kanyashree that aims to prevent the early marriage of girls and retain them in schools.

West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay announced the details of this programme and requested everyone from panchayat and ward-level people to join the 'Duare Sarkar' campaign. "I would like to request everyone from panchayat and ward-level people to join the 'Duare Sarkar' campaign. Try to understand the SOP and submit the papers accordingly."

A large gathering of people in Asansol in the Paschim Bardhaman district was seen outside the camps in long queues to apply for and avail of the services.

"The state government has started a program 'Duare Sarkar' with the objective of bringing all government services to people at their doorsteps. The state government has notified 11 services under the program. A large number of people are coming to these camps and applying to avail of these services," said Assistant District Magistrate.

Also Read: IIT Kharagpur Researchers Develop Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Material From Cucumber Peels

