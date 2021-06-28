To Apply For Scholarship, Rajasthan Launches Online Portal For Students Of Classes 1-12

The Rajasthan government on June 26 launched an online portal, 'Shala Darpan' for students to digitally apply for scholarships. The portal will allow students of classes 1-12 to apply online for all scholarships. The department of education also released an online annual work evaluation report module.

The New Portal

"In the Directorate of Secondary Education Bikaner, Shala Darpan's state school scholarship portal and online annual work evaluation report module have been released; all types of scholarship schemes from class 1 to 12 will be applied online," read the tweet shared through the official handle of Rajasthan's Department of Education reported The Indian Express.

The department mentions that students who wish to re-download the certificates will also be able to use the Shala Darpan portal. The process of re-downloading of certificates for the 2019-20 session and printing of certificates for the 2020-21 certificates has commenced on the portal.



Other Decisions By The Department

A new hostel at the Government Blind School in Bikaner has been inaugurated by Govind Dotasra, Rajasthan's Education Minister recently. The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has also announced the marking scheme for Class 12 and 10 results very similar to the evaluation criteria similar to the one being used by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

