Now, Doctor Is One Video Call Away For Patients In Hilly Terrains Of Uttarakhand

The government of Uttarakhand launched 'e- Sanjeevani OPD'- a free-of-cost online doctor consultation facility for the patients living in hilly terrains of Uttarakhand.

With the present pandemic situation, this initiative which was launched in April by the state government has been used effectively as a sustainable solution for COVID-19 patients' care.



As most patients could not directly contact the doctor due to safety precautions taken to avoid the spread of COVID-19, the virtual online consultation has been helpful to many patients. When Sanjay Bisht, a 47-year-old resident of Almora, contracted the virus, he consulted the doctor virtually and received proper treatment while staying in home-isolation.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat had earlier described, e-Sanjeevani OPD service as a 'game-changer' in the healthcare industry.

As reported by The New Indian Express, till date, a total of 700 government medical facilities or institutions have been brought under this scheme. Around 29,000 people in Uttarakhand, most of whom hail from the remote areas have benefitted from this scheme.

The network of facilities provided through this scheme includes three government medical colleges, All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Rishikesh, 36 district-level hospitals, 59 community health centres, 200 primary health centres and 305 health wellness centres across the state.

The scheme was launched initially in three districts of Uttarakhand-Nainital, Dehradun and Almora. However, now the online consultation services provided through this scheme cover over 13 districts.

After a patient registers himself on esanjeevaniopd.in, the personal details need to be filled first. According to the symptoms described by the patient, the server then lines up an appointment. Then, the patient is attended by the doctor through video conferencing. The patient is also provided with a prescription and medical advice. Doctors are available for consultation between 9 am and 6 pm.

This service is also helpful in setting up an appointment with specialist doctors in case the patient needed to travel to a hospital for treatment. For people living in remote areas, an ambulance is provided, which saves time, money and other resources of patients who require treatment.

