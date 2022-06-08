All section
Here To Assist! Odisha Govt Launches Toll-Free Helpline Number For Protection Of Stray Animals

Image Credit: Facebook/Naveen Patnaik and Unsplash (Representational)

Odisha,  8 Jun 2022 7:08 AM GMT

This toll-free helpline would extend veterinary service via animal ambulance in 11 different urban areas across the state. The helpline is set to be functional round the clock to assist those in need.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik officially launched a state animal helpline number and a tele veterinary service on June 7 to protect stray and abandoned animals and communicated his government's obligation to their security.

This toll-free helpline would extend veterinary service via animal ambulance in 11 different urban areas across the state. The helpline is set to be functional round the clock to assist those in need. Now people can dial 155333 or 1962 to avail of all necessary help pertaining to the animals through this helpline service.

The Odisha Chief Minister also announced the official launch of the Fisheries and animal resources mapping system, a 5T initiative. Under this, all farming and fishing units across the state would be geotagged and mapped and made known on the WEB-GIS Platform.

"The state government is committed to the protection and welfare of stray and helpless animals," CM Patnaik was quoted as saying by NDTV during his address at the event.

Initiatives For The People Of Odisha

Furthermore, he added that these helpline units in urban locations, animal ambulances and animal veterinary control programs would also be implemented, as well as financial assistance to non-governmental organisations working towards this purpose.

While inaugurating the tele-veterinary service system, Naveen Patnaik also stated that the fisheries and livestock programs have enabled to increase in the livelihoods of the state's farmers.

The Chief Minister revealed that the Odisha government is enforcing numerous measures to allow their livestock health care. The tele-veterinary service system will also help bolster the program and provide instant assistance to veterinarians as well.

Meanwhile, a memorandum of understanding was also penned with the BAIF Institute to recruit 1,500 artificial insemination technicians. Furthermore, a memorandum of understanding with the Rajiv Gandhi Center to establish a Hatchery at Gopalpur for Vekti fish farming.

"For the development of fisheries and livestock, Chief Minister @Naveen_Odisha has launched a tele-veterinary service with a state-level veterinary helpline (toll-free No. 182). Fisheries and livestock mapping systems have also been launched on the occasion for the welfare of the herdsmen," the CMO wrote on Twitter.

