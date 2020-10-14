Odisha Launches 'Sujal' Mission, First State To Provide Tap Water Fit For Drinking In Urban Areas

The Odisha government on Tuesday, October 13 launched the 'Sujal-Drink from Tap Mission' to provide quality drinking water which would be suitable for consumption from the tap.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik while launching the scheme said that with this initiative, Odisha has become "the first state in the country to provide quality drinking water, fit for direct consumption, in urban areas."



He added that ₹1300 crore will be spent by the state government to provide tap quality water to over 15 lakh people in 15 towns in a phased manner.

The initiative was started at Salia Sahi in the state's capital, Bhubaneswar and Masani Chandi in Puri. In the first phase, safe and purified tap water will be supplied to 12 pilot areas of Bhubaneswar and Puri, covering 1.8 lakh people.

Nine wards in Bhubaneswar having 19,000 households with a population of 1.14 lakh and two wards in Puri having 3,785 households with a population of 70,000 will be part of the project in the initial phase, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

The Chief Minister also assured that all households in the urban areas of the state will have piped water facilities by March 2022. He also mentioned that the initiative will reduce the expenditure of poor people on obtaining clean and pure water and will aid in protecting public health.

