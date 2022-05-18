All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Odisha: Mining Corporation To Set Up Model Schools, Skill Academy Costing Rs 208 Crores

Image Credit: Twitter/ CMO_Odisha

Good Governance
The Logical Indian Crew

Odisha: Mining Corporation To Set Up Model Schools, Skill Academy Costing Rs 208 Crores

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Odisha,  18 May 2022 9:38 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

The Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) would spend ₹30 crores annually for the maintenance of the institutions in addition to the initial expenditure of ₹208 crores. CM Pattnaik applauded OMC for its developmental initiatives.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Odisha Mining Corporation has decided to establish five schools and a new skill academy in its operation area for a cost of ₹208 crores. Additionally, the OMC would undertake annual maintenance worth ₹30 crores for the institutions.

The Corporation has inked the agreement for setting up 'Mining Adarsha Vidyalayas' with the Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan and signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Department of Technical Education and Training to set up the Skill Academy at ITI, Koira.

OMC Reached 30 Million Tonnes Of Ore Production

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik said that the Mining Corporation in the state had pioneered several developmental initiatives that have brought positive changes and improved the overall quality of life for the citizens, India Today reported.

The CM said, "Its efforts in supporting the state in its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic are highly commendable. Be it sports, health, education or be it periphery development, the OMC has always put its focused efforts for excellence". Moreover, the CM added that the OMC had reached the production capacity of 30 million tonnes of ore production and a turnover worth ₹17,000 crores for the fiscal year 2021-2022.



Other Initiatives By The OMC

At the event, the Chief Minister also operationalised three iron ore mines at Bansapani, Unchabali and Khndabandha. Moreover, two Information Technology models Compliance Management System and Litigation Management System, were launched at the event. The CM applauded the Corporation's efforts in supporting the state government in its fight against the ongoing pandemic.

He mentioned that OMC has always endeavoured for success in all fields, including health, sports, education and periphery development. OMC has formulated and adopted a CSR policy wherein up to 5 per cent of the average net profit of the company made in the last three financial years is set aside for CSR activities.

Also Read: Supreme Court 'Frees' Perarivalan After 31 Years In Rajiv Gandhi's Assassination Case

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Select A Tag 
Odisha Mining Corporation 
5 Schools 
Mining 
Developmental Initiatives 

Must Reads

India Set To Build New Foreign IIT In Jamaica To Expand Exposure Of Students
These Viral Images Are Not Of the Gyanvapi Mosque. Old Images Shared With Misleading Context!
Fabricated Claim In The Name Of Biplab Deb Criticizing PM Modi After His Resignation Is Viral
'Servicing The Service Men': This Pune-Based Startup Helps Armed Forces, Veterans Fly At Cheap Rates
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X