Odisha: Mining Corporation To Set Up Model Schools, Skill Academy Costing Rs 208 Crores

The Odisha Mining Corporation has decided to establish five schools and a new skill academy in its operation area for a cost of ₹208 crores. Additionally, the OMC would undertake annual maintenance worth ₹30 crores for the institutions.

The Corporation has inked the agreement for setting up 'Mining Adarsha Vidyalayas' with the Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan and signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Department of Technical Education and Training to set up the Skill Academy at ITI, Koira.

OMC Reached 30 Million Tonnes Of Ore Production

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik said that the Mining Corporation in the state had pioneered several developmental initiatives that have brought positive changes and improved the overall quality of life for the citizens, India Today reported.

The CM said, "Its efforts in supporting the state in its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic are highly commendable. Be it sports, health, education or be it periphery development, the OMC has always put its focused efforts for excellence". Moreover, the CM added that the OMC had reached the production capacity of 30 million tonnes of ore production and a turnover worth ₹17,000 crores for the fiscal year 2021-2022.









Other Initiatives By The OMC

At the event, the Chief Minister also operationalised three iron ore mines at Bansapani, Unchabali and Khndabandha. Moreover, two Information Technology models Compliance Management System and Litigation Management System, were launched at the event. The CM applauded the Corporation's efforts in supporting the state government in its fight against the ongoing pandemic.

He mentioned that OMC has always endeavoured for success in all fields, including health, sports, education and periphery development. OMC has formulated and adopted a CSR policy wherein up to 5 per cent of the average net profit of the company made in the last three financial years is set aside for CSR activities.

