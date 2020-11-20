'Exclusive Healthcare To COVID Warriors': Odisha Govt Designates Dedicated Hospital For Doctors, Frontline Workers

During the on-going COVID-19 pandemic when doctors, nurses and the medical staff are risking their lives, the Odisha government has taken a commendable step by designating a COVID hospital to provide treatment to such healthcare staff and other corona warriors once they have tested positive for the disease.

The New Indian Express reported that according to an order of the Health and Family welfare department, Aditya Ashwini COVID-19 hospital will exclusively treat doctors and COVID-19 warriors battling with the infection. The decision was reportedly taken after demands from various doctor associations.

PK Mohapatra, Additional Chief Secretary said that the COVID ward of SCB (Srirama Chandra Bhanja) Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack will also be provided with special arrangements for doctors and COVID warriors infected by the virus. Some of the beds in ICU and general ward will be kept reserved for them, he added.

The department has asked Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) and Director of Health Services (DHS) to take care of the situation and to take necessary actions so that no doctor and COVID warrior has to face any issue while availing the required treatment.



A number of states including Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal have already dedicated COVID hospitals for doctors, now Odisha extended the service for all frontline COVID warriors.



The dedicated hospitals will have all round-the-clock facilities like critical and intensive care specialists.

The doctors have appreciated this decision of the government. Dr Narayan Rout, President of the Odisha Medical Services Association (OMSA) said this decision will boost the morale of the medical fraternity.

"We had been demanding a separate treatment facility for health professionals so that they can get specialised treatment and recover early to rejoin duty. At last, the Government agreed," he said



Notably, as many as 75 COVID warriors which include 25 doctors have lost their lives due to the virus so far.



