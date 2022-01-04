Odisha Govt Hikes Salaries Of Junior Teachers Of All Primary Schools By 50%

The Odisha government on Monday, January 3, announced that it will increase the salaries of junior teachers, both regular and contractual, by 50 per cent. The move will benefit 33,038 teachers working in various primary schools across the state.

According to the statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the hike will come into effect retrospectively from January 1.



Contractual junior teachers, who earlier used to get a salary of Rs 7,400 per month, will now get Rs 11,000. Similarly, the salary of junior teachers has been enhanced from Rs 9,200 to Rs 13,800, The Times of India reported.

Over 33,000 Junior Teachers To Be Benefitted

The step will help 13,324 contractual junior teachers and 19,714 junior teachers and will cost the state exchequer an additional Rs 168 crore annually.



The decision comes three days after the Naveen Patnaik-led government implemented the 7th Pay Commission, hiking the salary of around 42,000 teaching and non-teaching staff of newly aided non-government high schools, upper primary schools, madrasas, and aided non-government colleges.



Odisha Junior Teachers' Association president Akshaya Padhi said they had requested the state government to increase the salary of contractual junior teachers to Rs 16,000 per month.



"We had demanded that the government recognise them as initial appointees and pay salaries like others. We hope our demands are met later," Padhi said.



BJP leader Dilip Kumar Mallick said the Odisha government took this decision in a hurry keeping the panchayat election in mind.



"Why did the government take the decision now instead of implementing it a year back? A salary of Rs 11,000 for contractual junior teachers and Rs 13,800 for junior teachers is not sufficient," Mallick added.

