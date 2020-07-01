Odisha: Now Get Rs 2,000 Each After Completing 10-Day Quarantine

As per Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the state government is providing an incentive of Rs 2,000 to those returning to Odisha from other states after successful completion of quarantine period.

"The Government of Odisha issued an order that those coming from outside will be placed in institutional quarantine or home quarantine according to the case. To encourage people to register for (institutional) quarantine an incentive of Rs 2,000 is being given to them," Jajpur District Magistrate Ranjan Kumar Das told ANI. He added that over 1,300 temporary quarantine centres are operational in the district. "I came from Nashik and was living in quarantine centre since then. The government provided us with very good facilities. Amount of Rs 2,000 has been credited to my account after ten days," said Pinaki, who returned to Odisha from Maharashtra's Nashik.

