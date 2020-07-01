Odisha: Now Get Rs 2,000 Each After Completing 10-Day Quarantine

Reethu Ravi
As per Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the state government is providing an incentive of Rs 2,000 to those returning to Odisha from other states after successful completion of quarantine period.
"The Government of Odisha issued an order that those coming from outside will be placed in institutional quarantine or home quarantine according to the case. To encourage people to register for (institutional) quarantine an incentive of Rs 2,000 is being given to them," Jajpur District Magistrate Ranjan Kumar Das told ANI.
He added that over 1,300 temporary quarantine centres are operational in the district.
"I came from Nashik and was living in quarantine centre since then. The government provided us with very good facilities. Amount of Rs 2,000 has been credited to my account after ten days," said Pinaki, who returned to Odisha from Maharashtra's Nashik.
Those staying at the quarantine centres are also given free food and daily essentials like toothbrush, paste, etc.
"We are providing free food of Rs 120 per day to adults and Rs 100 for children in quarantine centres. If any quarantined person wants to work like gardening/paintings etc. inside the Temporary Medical Centre (TMC), then per day a sum of Rs 150 is being paid for a maximum period of 10 days," Das said.
"We are providing them daily needs like toothbrush, paste, bucket, mug, bathing and washing soaps, bed and bedsheets etc. We are providing them breakfast and tea in the morning, lunch in the day time, biscuits or snacks before evening and dinner at night time inside the quarantine centre," he added.
Paresh Kumar Biswal, Sarpanch of a village where a quarantine centre is located, said that Odisha is the only state which is giving incentive to people to stay in quarantine.
"Odisha is the only state which is giving incentive to people to stay in quarantine. We have provided Rs 2000 each to 144 people who stayed in quarantine centre," Biswal said.
