After Hockey, Odisha Govt To Power Indian Rugby Team For Next 3 Yrs

The Indian Rugby team on Saturday, August 28, announced that it has officially partnered with the Odisha government and the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), as associate sponsors to support the team and empower the players in their endeavor for the upcoming three years.

The sporting action will resume with the country's U-18 girls team competing at the Asia Rugby Sevens Championship in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on September 18 and 19, 2021, as per The Times of India.



Reports have stated that training and selection camp has already begun at the KIIT university campus in Bhubaneswar from August 14 and will continue till September 16.

19 days to the tournament. (Soon it'll be under 18 days for the under 18s). From what I witnessed yesterday in Bhubaneshwar, these players have all the promise to forming the core of our National team going forward. @RugbyIndia https://t.co/Dg3nn82Jrf — Rahul Bose (@RahulBose1) August 30, 2021

"The partnership between Rugby India and the state government of Odisha has started taking shape. I am overwhelmed that the training camp is being organised in the state. My best wishes to all those girls who have qualified for the U-18 team that will play the Asian sevens in Uzbekistan," Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said.

Wish all the best to the National U18 Girls Rugby Team that will be touring Uzbekistan next month. We are committed to support @RugbyIndia in every possible way for the development of the sport & making #Odisha the home of Indian Rugby. #OdishaForSports pic.twitter.com/2cBAZIDFxU — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) August 29, 2021





More Than 50 Girls Selected

A total of 52 girls from 13 states and Union Territories have been selected to join the camp, based on their performances at previous sub-junior national championships, along with the recent fitness and skill test results.



Renowned coaches from South Africa namely Hendrik 'Naas' Botha, Ludwiche Van Deventer, Jannie Brooks, along with Indian Women's Rugby Team captain Vahbiz Bharucha will oversee the team campaign.



"The Indian U-18 Girls team is presently at the fourth spot in Asia. It is our goal to up their rankings in this competition," Vikram Ahuja, President Rugby India said, as quoted by The Times of India.



"We are thankful to the Odisha government for showing its commitment towards Rugby by providing financial as well as infrastructure support to help, promote and expand the sport at the high-performance level as well as within the sports ecosystem in the state," he added.

Ground zero : National Rugby Camp, Bhubaneswar.📍

Target : Asia Rugby U18 Girls 7s Championship, Tashkent, Uzbekistan. 🎯

Welcome to @RugbyIndia. Where our players are the heart of everything we do, and our partners are the engine to take us down the road ahead. 🏉 pic.twitter.com/rxQsZ7PWS6 — Rugby India (@RugbyIndia) September 1, 2021





Also Read: 'Gateway For Indian Scientists:' India Develops QSim To Meet Future Demands Of Computing Power



