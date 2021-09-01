All section
HeroCaste discrimination
After Hockey, Odisha Govt To Power Indian Rugby Team For Next 3 Yrs

Image Credits: Twitter, ANI

Good Governance
The Logical Indian Crew

After Hockey, Odisha Govt To Power Indian Rugby Team For Next 3 Yrs

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Odisha,  1 Sep 2021 8:18 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Rugby India announced the partnership with Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), as associate sponsors, along with the Government of Odisha.

The Indian Rugby team on Saturday, August 28, announced that it has officially partnered with the Odisha government and the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), as associate sponsors to support the team and empower the players in their endeavor for the upcoming three years.

The sporting action will resume with the country's U-18 girls team competing at the Asia Rugby Sevens Championship in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on September 18 and 19, 2021, as per The Times of India.

Reports have stated that training and selection camp has already begun at the KIIT university campus in Bhubaneswar from August 14 and will continue till September 16.

"The partnership between Rugby India and the state government of Odisha has started taking shape. I am overwhelmed that the training camp is being organised in the state. My best wishes to all those girls who have qualified for the U-18 team that will play the Asian sevens in Uzbekistan," Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said.


More Than 50 Girls Selected

A total of 52 girls from 13 states and Union Territories have been selected to join the camp, based on their performances at previous sub-junior national championships, along with the recent fitness and skill test results.

Renowned coaches from South Africa namely Hendrik 'Naas' Botha, Ludwiche Van Deventer, Jannie Brooks, along with Indian Women's Rugby Team captain Vahbiz Bharucha will oversee the team campaign.

"The Indian U-18 Girls team is presently at the fourth spot in Asia. It is our goal to up their rankings in this competition," Vikram Ahuja, President Rugby India said, as quoted by The Times of India.

"We are thankful to the Odisha government for showing its commitment towards Rugby by providing financial as well as infrastructure support to help, promote and expand the sport at the high-performance level as well as within the sports ecosystem in the state," he added.


Also Read: 'Gateway For Indian Scientists:' India Develops QSim To Meet Future Demands Of Computing Power


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Women Rugby Team 
Odisha Government 
Rugby India 
Naveen Patnaik 
