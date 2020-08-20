Odisha Govt Announces Financial Assistance For Families Of Teachers Who Died On COVID Duty

The Odisha government on Wednesday, August 19, announced financial assistance for the families of the teachers who died during COVID-19 duty.

According to reports, the assistance will be provided at the rate of last pay drawn along with the dearness allowance as admissible from time to time, till the date the fund would have continued, had the person remained alive.

School & Mass Education Minister, Samir Ranjan Dash, said that around 62,000 teachers have been engaged in the COVID-19 duty to combat the outbreak out of which 13 have succumbed to the virus.

"The family of those who died will get financial assistance as per the notification issued by the Finance Department on August 4," said Dash, reported NDTV.

The authorities of his department also visited the families of the deceased teachers, declared them as COVID-19 warriors and handed over a letter to each of them, according to the minister.

He further said that as the parents of a teacher, Simanchal Satpathy, committed suicide after his demise, the government is deciding on the action to be taken in his case.

"Although this is a tragic incident, my department feels proud of these teachers who have sacrificed their lives in the relentless fight against the deadly infection," Mr Dash said.

Also Read: Govt To Make Purchase Of Bio-Fertilisers Compulsory In Order To Reduce Use Of Chemicals