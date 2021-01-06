Good Governance

Odisha Sets Up India's First 'Fire Park' To Spread Awareness On Fire Safety Measures

During the virtual inauguration, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also launched a dynamic online portal ‘Agnishama Seva’ of the Odisha Fire Service to enable smooth access of the services provided by the department, to the citizens.

The Logical Indian Crew
Odisha   |   6 Jan 2021 11:10 AM GMT
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Prateek Gautam
Image Credits: Twitter/ANI

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday, January 5, inaugurated a first-of-its-kind 'Fire Park' to educate citizens on the safety measures and how to remain alert during emergencies.

During the virtual inauguration, the Chief Minister also launched a dynamic online portal 'Agnishama Seva' of the Odisha Fire Service to enable smooth access to the citizens to the services provided by the department.

The park has been set up inside the premises of the Odisha Fire and Disaster Academy in the state's capital. Each section of the park would conduct demonstrations on safety measures to be taken during a fire mishap before the firefighters arrive, operating procedure during rescue and disaster operations, exhibition halls showcasing equipment, screening of films and distribution of leaflets on fire safety. As per reports, the park would be open to the public every Saturday from 3.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

CM Patnaik said that the Fire Park would play a key role in creating and improving awareness on basic fire safety measures among the people, particularly the students. "It is no doubt an effort in the right direction to create a safety compliant citizenry," he said.

He further informed that as many as 16 fire-related services were now available to the citizens on online mode and the fire service department has been instructed to give priority to the feedback mechanism under the 'Mo Sarkar' to ensure hassle-free and time-bound services to the public.

Praising the role of Odisha Fire Service, Patnaik said, it has earned a glorious distinction for itself at the national level for its outstanding services on rescue and disaster response. "I expect the Odisha Fire Service to continue to adopt technological innovations and bring about transformational changes in the public delivery system," he said.

