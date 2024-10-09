Odisha CM Majhi Disburses Rs 5,000 To Over 35 Lakh Women Under Subhadra Yojana

On October 9, 2024, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi announced the crediting of Rs 5,000 to the bank accounts of approximately 35 lakh women as part of the Subhadra Yojana's second phase. This initiative aims to support women who were excluded from the initial disbursement, with funds released during a public event in Baripada. The scheme, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17, has registered over one crore beneficiaries, with plans for further financial support in subsequent phases.

Significant Disbursement for Women Empowerment

The disbursement event took place at Chau Ground in Baripada, where CM Majhi highlighted the government's commitment to empowering women. He stated, “This initiative is a step towards financial independence for women who have faced barriers.” Beneficiaries who submitted their applications by October 7 received the funds today. The Subhadra Yojana aims to provide a total of Rs 10,000 to each beneficiary over two instalments annually, with a projected outlay of Rs 55,825 crore for its implementation between 2024-25 and 2028-29.

Background and Implementation

The Subhadra Yojana was initiated to address economic disparities faced by women in Odisha. Following its launch, the first phase saw over 2.5 million women receiving support. However, many eligible applicants were left out due to various reasons. This second phase specifically targets those overlooked previously, ensuring broader inclusion. The scheme's design reflects a growing recognition of women's roles in socio-economic development and aims to rectify historical exclusions.

The Logical Indian's Perspective

The Subhadra Yojana represents a significant stride towards gender equity and financial empowerment in Odisha. By prioritising women's access to economic resources, the government fosters an environment conducive to social change and equality. As we witness these developments, how can we further support initiatives that promote women's rights and financial independence? Your thoughts and comments are welcome as we engage in this vital dialogue for our community's progress.