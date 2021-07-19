Good Governance

Odisha Announces Rs 453.50 Crore COVID Package For Women Self-Help Groups Under Mission Shakti

Each of the 336 Mission Shakti federations of the state will get an assistance of ₹50 lakh for the construction of block-level Mission Shakti Bhawans.

The Logical Indian Crew
Odisha   |   19 July 2021 1:02 PM GMT
Writer : Madhusree Goswami | Editor : Ankita Singh | Creatives : Madhusree Goswami
Odisha Announces Rs 453.50 Crore COVID Package For Women Self-Help Groups Under Mission Shakti

Image Credit: ANI

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced a COVID assistance package of 453.50 crore for self-help groups under Mission Shakti. It will benefit about 70 lakh women across the state.

Attending a meeting on a virtual platform, Patnaik said a Mission Shakti Bhawan will be constructed in each of the 338 block-level Mission Shakti associations. These Bhawans will be used as training / business centres by the women members of the Mission Shakti, he said. Each block will get 50 lakh for construction of the Bhawan, totalling to ₹ 169 crore.

CM Lauds Mission Shakti

Apart from this, 84.50 crore will be given for helping the members of the Mission Shakti in doing business and 200 crore as interest subvention for repayment of loans, he said. While lauding the works of Mission Shakti members during the pandemic, Patnaik said, "The women members looked after temporary medical camps, manufactured masks and created awareness among the people."

He added that last year, the state government paid 125 crore as interest rebates, but this year it has increased to 200 crore. The state government has set a target to provide 6,000 crore bank loans to Mission Shakti mothers for 2021-22.

The programme was started by Patnaik in 2001, a year after he came to power in the state. He said that the women have enhanced the reputation of the Mission Shakti movement by their hard work, beginning from the management of temporary health centres to making masks and creating awareness among the people.

Also Read: IMA Slams Kerala's Decision To Ease Restrictions Due To Bakri-Eid, Cites Example of Kanwar Yatra

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian