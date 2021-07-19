Odisha Announces Rs 453.50 Crore COVID Package For Women Self-Help Groups Under Mission Shakti

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced a COVID assistance package of ₹ 453.50 crore for self-help groups under Mission Shakti. It will benefit about 70 lakh women across the state.

Attending a meeting on a virtual platform, Patnaik said a Mission Shakti Bhawan will be constructed in each of the 338 block-level Mission Shakti associations. These Bhawans will be used as training / business centres by the women members of the Mission Shakti, he said. Each block will get ₹ 50 lakh for construction of the Bhawan, totalling to ₹ 169 crore.

CM Lauds Mission Shakti

Apart from this, ₹84.50 crore will be given for helping the members of the Mission Shakti in doing business and ₹200 crore as interest subvention for repayment of loans, he said. While lauding the works of Mission Shakti members during the pandemic, Patnaik said, "The women members looked after temporary medical camps, manufactured masks and created awareness among the people."

He added that last year, the state government paid ₹125 crore as interest rebates, but this year it has increased to ₹200 crore. The state government has set a target to provide ₹ 6,000 crore bank loans to Mission Shakti mothers for 2021-22.

The programme was started by Patnaik in 2001, a year after he came to power in the state. He said that the women have enhanced the reputation of the Mission Shakti movement by their hard work, beginning from the management of temporary health centres to making masks and creating awareness among the people.

