Karnataka: Buses Converted Into Mobile Vaccine Centres To Service People In Areas With No Hospitals

In order to reach remote villages of Karnataka, the North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NEKRTC) has converted its buses into moving COVID vaccine centres.



Chairman of NEKRTC, Rajkumar Patil Telkur, told ANI that the buses will be running 24x7 for the people and will start working from Wednesday, June 16. The buses will work in those areas where there are no hospitals or vaccine centres. "The service will be available 24/7. Buses will start working from tomorrow," said Rajkumar Patil Telkur.

Rajkumar further said that it took just 24 hours to convert two buses into mobile vaccine centres. He also added that these buses are as good as a hospital. The buses contain separate area for registration, vaccination and resting.

According to the chairman, while two buses have been converted into mobile COVID vaccine centres, more can be transformed if the administration asks for it. He believes vaccination is crucial to achieving the goal of COVID-free India. "In our Corporation, around 88 per cent of workers have taken vaccine, and we have urged other workers and their family members to get themselves vaccinated," he added.

Earlier this month, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation also launched a vaccination-on-wheels programme with an air-conditioned bus serving as a mobile clinic to inoculate priority groups like transport workers, hawkers and retail sellers of vegetables, groceries and fish.

