Automobile Industry Applauds Arvind Kejriwal Government's New Electric Vehicle Policy In Delhi

The scheme is launched with an aim to boost Delhi's economy, reduce pollution levels in the city.

Ankita Singh
Delhi   |   9 Aug 2020 11:35 AM GMT
Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credits: Zee News

The Electric Vehicle Policy of the Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party government has received appreciation from the industry stalwarts across sectors.

Mahesh Babu, CEO of Mahindra Electric and Naveen Munjal, MD of Hero Electric, took to Twitter to welcome this scheme and promised cooperation with the government to ensure sustainable implementation of the policy. This new policy is expected to be instrumental in creating more job opportunities in this sector.



This new scheme is said to be futuristic as it will also allow controlling the increasing pollution levels in Delhi. Addressing a press conference, CM Arvind Kejriwal had said that the EV Policy launched by the AAP government in Delhi will serve a two-fold objective.

The AAP government launched the EV Policy on Friday to boost the electric economy in Delhi and generate employment.

Secondly, the EV policy will also lead to a pollution-free Delhi. For the past five years, people have worked together to reduce pollution levels by 25 per cent, and the EV policy will help to reduce it further. It aims to establish Delhi as the EV capital of India and make Delhi a world-leader in the field of electric vehicles.

"After launching this policy, we expect five lakh new electric vehicle in the next five years. The Delhi government will set up dedicated 'EV Cell' to implement 'electric vehicle policy," reported The Print.

