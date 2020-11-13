Department Of Posts Launches Digital Life Certification Service For Pensioners Amid Pandemic

The India Posts Payments Bank (IPPB) of the Department of Posts along with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) has launched a digital service which will help pensioners furnish life certificates (Jeevan Praman) digitally amid COVID-19 pandemic.

This is a biometric enabled digital service which will help pensioners of central/state governments, PSUs, and PSBs.



Pensioners efforts to go to the pension office will be saved with the launch of this service. They can generate their life certificates by reaching out to their nearest post office or by the Doorstep Banking Service offered by the Department of Posts through Postmen or Gramin Dak Sevaks.

They can reach out to their area's local Postman or Gramin Dak Sevaks or can even register their request through Post-Info Application available in the Google Play store for the generation of their Digital Life Certificate.

For a successful generation of their Digital Life Certificate at the doorstep ₹70 (including GST/CESS/DSB) will be charged and the pensioners even have to provide their Aadhaar number, mobile number and pension details, reported The Hindu.



"This facility shall be in addition to other facilities such as withdrawal of money from a bank account, etc. while sitting at home. The IPPB is utilising its national network of more than 1,36,000 access points in post offices and more than 1,89,000 postmen and gramin dak sevaks with smartphones and biometric devices to provide doorstep banking services," a government official stated.



The government also said that this chargeable service will be available to all the pensioners across the country irrespective of their pension accounts being in different banks.

Also Read: 'Unique E-Health Cards For Delhi Residents By August Next Year': CM Arvind Kejriwal