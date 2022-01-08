National Water Award 2020: Uttar Pradesh Bags Top Spot In 'Best State Category'

All section
Caste discrimination
Good Governance
The Logical Indian Crew

Writer: Shweta Singh

Uttar Pradesh,  8 Jan 2022 7:11 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Uttar Pradesh was recognized for effective abetment of pollution in the Ganga and improving the water quality of major rivers by building 104 sewage treatment plants.

Uttar Pradesh bags first position in the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti National Water Awards 2020. Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat announced the awards given to a state for adopting a holistic approach towards water resources management. This was the third edition of the prize in which Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu bagged second and third positions, respectively. There were 57 awards given in 11 categories, including best district, panchayat and best industries.

Muzzaffarnagar won the North Zone district award, and Balua in Varanasi won in the best village panchayat in the north zone, informed UP Jal Shakti Minister Mahendra Singh.

Awards Constituted To Encourage the Stakeholders To Adopt Holistic Approach

The Union Minister said that because ground and surface water are an integral part of the water cycle, it was felt necessary to institute a unified National Water Award with the objectives of encouraging the stakeholders to adopt a holistic approach towards water resources management in the country. Furthermore, it also strives to spread awareness among individuals about the importance of water and attempts to motivate them to adopt best water usage practices, the minister was quoted as saying by Orissa Diary.

UP's Approach Towards Water Management

The Centre recognized some of the significant achievements quoted by the State government this year, such as effective abatement of pollution in the Ganga, its conservation and rejuvenation. The spokesperson informed that 104 sewage treatment plants with a combined capacity of 3298 million litres per day had been set up, resulting in a major improvement in the water quality of major rivers, including the Gang. Under Namami Gange, various drains have been trapped before being discharged into the river.

'Har Ghar Nal Yojana'

According to the reports of Times Of India, "The department of the rural water supply has completed the preparation to connect more than 18 lakh families with water supply in the first phase of Har Ghar Nal Yojana under Jal Jeevan Mission, and Namami Gange Program. "Once the water supply is operational, millions of villagers residing in hundreds of villages will get clean drinking water in their homes, which will also reduce the risk of water-borne diseases that they have been exposed to in the past due to non-availability of safe portable water". Added the spokesperson.

'Har Khet Ko Pani'

Besides the above, CM started the 'Har Khet Ko Pani' Scheme in Bundelkhand to extend irrigation facilities in the various areas under this region. Another project under planning is the construction of 269 check dams and 219 ponds for rainwater harvesting.

Also Read: PM Modi's Security Breach: FIR Lodged Against 150 Unknown People In Punjab's Ferozepur​

Jal Shakti National Water Awards 2020 
Jal Jeevan Mission 
Namami Gange 

