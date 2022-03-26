Mumbai Police Launches 'Sunday Street' Initiative For Locals To Indulge In Diverse Recreational Activities

Mumbai Police informed on March 25 about the launch of their unusual move, 'Sunday Street', under which several roads in the city will be shut for traffic for four hours on Sunday morning.

The roads will be shut to allow local residents to indulge in diverse recreational activities such as yoga, walks, cycling, skating and games on the streets as part of the initiative launched by the city police.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey shared the information via Twitter on Friday. He wrote, "It's final. #SundayStreets from this Sunday 6am to 10 am. 6 locations -marine drive, Linking Road, mindspace, Carter Road, Mulund and bkc. Look forward to #mumbaikars joining in large numbers Details will follow. Enjoy".

Aim Of Initiative

The police said that the initiative 'Sunday Street' is launched with an aim to encourage Mumbaikers to step out of their homes with family and friends in the morning to participate and engage in fun, sporting and wellness activities on the city streets, reported The Print.

An official said that different stretches in Mumbai and its suburbs will be opened entirely, and all restrictions will be removed for limited hours on Sundays. It will be done for the exclusive use of Mumbaikers, who can engage in fun-filled activities with their children, other family members and friends, as per the publication.

Begins This Sunday

The initiative will begin on the coming Sunday, March 27. This Sunday, several roads will be closed for traffic movement between 6 am and 10 am, dedicated to local residents. The shut roads include Dorabhai Tata Road in Nariman Point, Carter Road in Bandra, Mind Space Road in Goregaon, Lokhandwala Road in D N Nagar (Andheri), Tansa Pipe Line at Mulund and Eastern Expressway in Vikhroli.

