Mumbai Police Outreach Programme Helps In Arrest Of Man Who Beat Up, Raped His 9-Year-Old Daughter

Mumbai Police outreach programme has arrested her 48-year-old father, who was allegedly raping and beating her.

The man is a father of two other girls and was arrested earlier this month, police said.

Dilip Sawant, Additional Commissioner of Police (North Region) said, "A woman, who was present at one of the outreach programmes, came to know about a girl who was physically beaten up and raped by her father. After hearing us talk about how the majority of the rapes were done by those closest to the victim, the woman reached out to the local police station."

"She (the woman) told them (police) about having heard of a man in the neighbourhood, who was beating up his daughter and sexually assaulting her. Our team rushed to the house, and we found the man in a state of undress and placed him under arrest," Sawant added.

The police immediately took action, and the accused is now in judicial custody, later when the police officials recorded the girl's statement, she told them that her father used to drink alcohol, beat her up and force himself on her.

A case has been registered under sections of IPC relating to rape and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, an officer from the local police station also said that the police was also checking whether the man has assaulted his other two daughters, reported The Indian Express.

The programme is a police initiative in the northern suburbs to detect sexual assault cases, especially after a nationwide lockdown was imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic so that they can reach out to the people living in the slum areas to detect cases of sexual assault. Police units reached out to the local police stations of 152 slum colonies where these outreach programmes are to be conducted.