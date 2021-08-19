All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
HeroCaste discrimination
Mumbai: BMC Sets Up First Public EV Charging Station In Dadar

Image Credit: Twitter/Aaditya Thackeray

Good Governance
The Logical Indian Crew

Mumbai: BMC Sets Up First Public EV Charging Station In Dadar

Madhusree Goswami

Writer: Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Maharashtra,  19 Aug 2021 11:32 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

The facility will have parking and charging facilities and be open for people 24/7.

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print

Maharashtra Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray inaugurated the first electric vehicle (EV) charging point at a public parking lot in Mumbai on Tuesday. The charging station has been set up by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) at a public parking lot in Dadar area.


"It is an attempt to promote usage of electric vehicles and taking a step ahead to protect the environment," Thackeray said. The BMC claimed that the station, where seven EVs can be charged at a time, is first of its kind facility in the state. Pointing out that EVs are the need of the hour, the minister directed the civic body to set up more charging facilities for such vehicles at various parking lots under its jurisdiction.

"In areas with a high number of electric vehicles, it is necessary to give priority to start charging stations. In this regard, a detailed survey should be conducted and charging stations should be made available in more and more parking lots," he added.

Open Round The Clock; Faster Adoption Of Electric Vehicles

The facility will have parking and charging facilities and be open for people 24/7, the release said. Seven chargers are available at the station and four of them are fast ones that can fully charge an EV in 1 to 1.5 hours. Three slow chargers can charge a vehicle in six hours, the release said. It said 15 per unit will be collected for charging these cars. Last month, the Maharashtra government unveiled a new policy for faster adoption of electric vehicles.

The state will subsidise the first 100,000 electric two-wheeler buyers, who are eligible for an incentive of 5,000 per kWh of battery capacity (incentive limit: 10,000; twice the previous cap of 5,000).

Maharashtra is working to develop a comprehensive charging network across the state, and is targeting setting up around 2,500 charging stations in seven urban agglomerates in the next four years. The first 500 fast chargers to be installed in the state will be eligible for an incentive of up to 5 lakh.

Also Read: Telangana Man Stranded In Kabul, Family Requests Govt For Safe Evacuation

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Madhusree Goswami
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Madhusree Goswami
electric vehicles 
aaditya thackeray 
Chargers 
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About About Us Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact Testimonials
Policies Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Correction Policy Sponsored Content Policy
Contact Us Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X