Mumbai: BMC Sets Up First Public EV Charging Station In Dadar

Maharashtra Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray inaugurated the first electric vehicle (EV) charging point at a public parking lot in Mumbai on Tuesday. The charging station has been set up by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) at a public parking lot in Dadar area.





Inaugurated an EV enabled parking lot at Kohinoor building in Mumbai. This is very encouraging as we move in the direction of making Maharashtra Electric Vehicle friendly. pic.twitter.com/JuPJBAocsp — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) August 17, 2021

"It is an attempt to promote usage of electric vehicles and taking a step ahead to protect the environment," Thackeray said. The BMC claimed that the station, where seven EVs can be charged at a time, is first of its kind facility in the state. Pointing out that EVs are the need of the hour, the minister directed the civic body to set up more charging facilities for such vehicles at various parking lots under its jurisdiction.

"In areas with a high number of electric vehicles, it is necessary to give priority to start charging stations. In this regard, a detailed survey should be conducted and charging stations should be made available in more and more parking lots," he added.

Open Round The Clock; Faster Adoption Of Electric Vehicles

The facility will have parking and charging facilities and be open for people 24/7, the release said. Seven chargers are available at the station and four of them are fast ones that can fully charge an EV in 1 to 1.5 hours. Three slow chargers can charge a vehicle in six hours, the release said. It said ₹ 15 per unit will be collected for charging these cars. Last month, the Maharashtra government unveiled a new policy for faster adoption of electric vehicles.

The state will subsidise the first 100,000 electric two-wheeler buyers, who are eligible for an incentive of ₹ 5,000 per kWh of battery capacity (incentive limit: ₹10,000; twice the previous cap of ₹ 5,000).

Maharashtra is working to develop a comprehensive charging network across the state, and is targeting setting up around 2,500 charging stations in seven urban agglomerates in the next four years. The first 500 fast chargers to be installed in the state will be eligible for an incentive of up to ₹5 lakh.

