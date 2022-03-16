All section
Leading By Example! Mumbai Becomes First Indian City To Launch Climate Action Plan

Image Credit: Unsplash and Facebook/Uddhav Thackeray (Representational)

Good Governance
16 March 2022

CM Uddhav Thackeray pitched for sustainable development and said the city's administrators want to provide amenities to the people and stressed ensuring that citizens lead happy and healthy lives.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, on March 13, dedicated the Mumbai Climate Action Plan (MCAP) to the people of Mumbai and lauded the city for becoming the first in India to have such a strategy in place. Speaking on occasion, Thackeray pitched for sustainable development and said the city's administrators want to provide amenities to the people and stressed ensuring that citizens lead happy and healthy lives.

Mumbai Leading By Example

Thackeray also participated in the event that took place at the Sahyadri Guest House with the help of an online platform. Furthermore, this event was also attended by Minister of State for Environment Sanjay Bansode, Maharashtra Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray and others.

"I would like to congratulate the BMC for taking the initiative...Mumbai is the financial hub of the country, but also the first city to come up with an action plan and act on mitigating the side effects of climate change," CM Thackeray was quoted as saying by Business Standard.

The Maharashtra CM also pitched for considering disadvantages and advantages while taking steps towards attaining development.

The Aarey Forest

Thackeray added that saving the Aarey forest was not a favour done to the citizens, but it was his duty. Furthermore, the CM hoped that the action plan does not stay only on paper but gets implemented.

The 61-year-old further stated that different initiatives are being taken to implement a desalination project to meet Mumbai's potable water requirement.

Meanwhile, Aaditya Thackeray claimed that with a strategy (the action plan) now put into place for collective implementation, a step had been taken closer to furthermore safeguarding the future of the citizens of Mumbai and that of the planet.

Also Read: Ukraine-Russia War: How Western Sanctions Changed The Daily Life Of Every Russian?

Mumbai 
Maharashtra 
Climate Policy 
Uddhav Thackeray 

