President Kovind Inaugurates New Look Of Haryana's Model Sui Village

President Ramnath Kovind inaugurated the Adarsh Gram Yojana in Bhiwani's Sui village in Haryana. He presided over the inaugural ceremony of the model village in Haryana, named Sui, developed under the Swe-Perit Adarsh Gram Yojana.

The Mahadevi Parameshwaridas Jindal Charitable Trust is creating the 'Adarsh Gram', or model village. The President said that rural development is the basis of national development in our village dominated economy and appreciated the government of Haryana for conceiving and implementing the Adarsh Gram Yojana.





What Does The Model Village Offer?

The Press Information Bureau reported that the model village of Sui offers state-of-the-art development of facilities like lakes, proper roads, a library and development works. SK Jindal has made an immense contribution to building the facilities in what happens to be his native village. President Kovind expressed his gratitude to the Jindal family and said, "It is a good example of attachment and gratitude towards our motherland".

On the same lines, several people who settled abroad have also expressed that they wanted to get their native villages developed. A water treatment plant will be built to prevent the dirty water of Bhiwani city from entering the village so that the water can be treated and used for irrigation. The model village. The model village would be like an example for other villages in the state and the country to initiate development projects on a similar scale.

What Opportunities Does It Provide?

The people residing in Sui Village, and the residents of the nearby villages, would have a string of developments in terms of infrastructure, education and employment opportunities for the residents. The Chief Minister mentioned that Haryana had taken robust measures to ensure cleanliness in the state, thereby improving people's lives and improving the condition of sanitation in India.

