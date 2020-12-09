Mizoram Govt Launches Initiative To Help Migrant Workers Find Employment

In an attempt to help the migrant workers who were rendered unemployed due to the coronavirus pandemic find suitable jobs, the Mizoram government has launched a training-based program on Tuesday, December 8.

According to the Hindustan Times, the project has been set up under the Mizoram Youth Commission (MZC) and named as 'Livelihood Generation for Returned Migrant Workers'. It would impart specialised training divided into seven components. Entrepreneurship and skill-based training would be the core focus area with the project covering more than 2,600 workers.

MYC chairman and ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) legislator Vanlaltanpuia stated that at least 2,637 migrant workers had lost their jobs and returned to the state due to the pandemic. Detailing on the initiative, he said that the entrepreneurship development programme would be implemented in all 11 districts and 550 candidates are targeted for it. Additionally, 150 people are targeted under the skill training component and as many as 100 candidates would be trained on entrepreneurial skill by the Mizo university.

The government would also provide training on non-traditional industries such as animation, gaming and designing to make them job-ready. Around 637 people would receive training on such courses and at least 120 people would go through a home-based food processing course, according to the publication. About 100 people will be trained for tour guides and a substantial number of candidates will also be trained for e-commerce.

Chief Minister Zoramthanga urged that the state's youth to help empower Mizoram with their determination and perseverance. He further added that the relevant coaching and sponsorship programme will be expedited to produce more and more officers under central service.

