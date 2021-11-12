The Mizoram Government has plans to inoculate refugees from Myanmar against COVID. An official from the state health department stated that they will vaccinate the refugees from the country who are residing in different parts of the state, depending on their eligibility. Several people from Myanmar have sought refuge in the northeastern state after fleeing a military coup that took place in the country in February this year.

The official also added that the district authorities are gearing up to start vaccinating the eligible refugees. Home Minister Lalchamliana told India Today that there are over 13,000 Myanmar nationals in the state currently. A majority of them are in the relief camps in different districts set up by villagers and non-governmental organisations (NGO).

Target To Vaccinate The Eligible Population

A medical officer in Mizoram's Lunglei district confirmed that the vaccination drive is on in full swing. "Along with Mizoram residents, nearly 200 Myanmar nationals have already received COVID-19 vaccines in the Lunglei district," said the officer.

Over 12.32 lakh doses of the vaccine have been administered to the eligible population of the state, till November 11. Out of them, around 5.31 lakh have gotten both the jabs. The state's immunisation officer Dr Lalzawmi added that they have covered over 90 per cent of the population, "We have a target to cover all eligible people in the state this year."

Champhai District With The Highest Number Of Refugees

The Champhai district has the highest number of refugees at 7,200. Champhai is followed by Lawngtai and Aizawl with 1,746 and 1,622 Myanmar nationals, respectively. As reported by NDTV, a major section belongs to the Chin state in the country, that is close to the Indian-Myanmar border. Interestingly, they have a lot in common with the Mizos in the state.

The refugees in the camps are being provided with the essentials such as food, utensils, blankets, etc by the locals around. Chief Minister Zoramthanga, even wrote to the Central government, asking them to provide asylum to the refugees on humanitarian grounds. However, there has been no response from them about the same.

Also Read: Kerala To Create Database Of Adults Over 30 To Detect, Prevent Lifestyle Diseases



