Mission Durachari: Yogi Government To 'Name And Shame' Offenders To Handle Rising Crime Against Women

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister on Thursday, September 24 directed officials to reveal the identities of people who are habitually engaged in crime against women in the state.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath (in file pic) has instructed the state police to put up posters of the accused of sexual harassment and other crimes against women at famous road crossings in the state, as part of 'Operation Durachari'. pic.twitter.com/JdFRSVfVRW — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 25, 2020

CM Yogi Adityanath ordered officials to 'name and shame' harassers by putting up their posters in public places. Under 'Mission Durachari', woman police personnel have to identify habitual offenders, whose posters will then be put up in public places across the state.



"The Chief Minister has directed that posters of criminals involved in molesting women, girls and children, misbehaviour and sexual harassment cases be displayed on road intersections and public places, along with the names of those aiding such criminals, so that people come to know about them," a statement issued by the government said.



According to reports, the directives were issued after the CM took cognisance of an incident that took place in Kanpur on Thursday when a young Dalit woman was allegedly assaulted by two men who were stalking her. The two, however, were later arrested and were charged with attempt to murder, molestation and criminal intimidation, and also under some sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The statement issued by the government also said that CM Adityanath has directed police in every district to keep working for the safety of women like the anti-Romeo squads, "which have shown great results and discouraged eve-teasers".

Significantly, the directions also mentioned that "such criminals be punished by women police personnel to send a strong message," the statement read.



