Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa Unveils Bengaluru Mission 2022 To Revamp City

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa launched 'Mission Bengaluru 2022', an initiative which is aimed at revamping amenities and infrastructure across the state capital.

After studying the challenges faced by the Bengaluru residents in everyday life, four core areas were identified for development - enabling faster commute, Swachcha (clean), Hasiru (green) Bengaluru and connecting with citizens, said CM Yediyurappa.

Yediyurappa also remarked that the intent was to reach the goal of revamping Bengaluru city in the next two years. With this ambitious plan, the state government plans to make Bengaluru a world-class city in all aspects, reported The Economic Times.

The objectives of this mission included enabling faster commute by easing out traffic congestion, re-establishing the reputation of the Garden City under Green Bengaluru, ensuring efficient and scientific waste management and connecting with the people with the unified digital platform and also by creating spaces to showcase culture, heritage and other specialities of the state capital.

The officials said that the new mission will also speed up the "Namma Metro" project and suburban railway project. Along with this, the construction and maintenance of good roads and smart traffic management to make commuting easier and faster will also be followed.

As the state capital has a population of more than 1.2 crores, the total waste generated nears 5,800 tons of garbage every day. An official release said that adding the waste management system will be made technology-driven for efficient collection and monitoring the whole system.



Apart from this, community participation will be promoted and citizens will be encouraged to adopt zero waste home concepts.

Under Green Bengaluru, it is planned that priority will be given to creating clean waterways and lakes. Around 25 lakes would be developed and bio-diversity in surroundings would also be conserved.

For enhancing the green cover in the city, lands of some public sector units such as Mysore Lamps and New Government Electrical Factory (NGEF) would be developed into gardens.

The official release added that two large tree parks would be set up and mini forests developed and popularised in Thurahalli, Kadugodi, JP Nagara, and Mathikere.

Under the citizens connect plan, a unified digital platform will be created for providing citizen services, sharing information, and also for addressing public grievances, the release added.

