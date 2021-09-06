All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discriminationLuminous
Karnataka: Eggs In Mid-Day Meals To Battle Malnourishment

Image Credit: The Indian Express

Good Governance
The Logical Indian Crew

Karnataka: Eggs In Mid-Day Meals To Battle Malnourishment

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Karnataka,  6 Sep 2021 11:08 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Karnataka government has announced to include eggs in the mid-day meals in seven districts in the state to mitigate malnourishment.

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print

To mitigate malnourishment, the Karnataka government has decided to include eggs in mid-day meals for seven districts in the state. The Department of Public Instruction said that the move is likely to benefit 14.4 lakh children in the state.

The Commissioner of Public Instruction V Anbukumar said that the scheme would be implemented in Ballari, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Raichur, Vijayapura and Yadgir districts, where malnutrition is persistent amongst children. The National Family Health Survey (NFHS) list, according to which the officials were directed to include a list of supplementary nutrition in midday meals where malnourishment was rising.

Exploring Alternatives For Healthier Meals

The Indian Express reported that a Senior Official in DPI is already discussing with the Karnataka Cooperative Milk Producers to explore the feasibility of including 'pure vegetarian alternatives' in the diet. However, the senior official said that they had not gotten any official approvals yet. He also mentioned that energy balls are an alternative, but nothing has been finalised yet. The scheme is likely to come into effect soon. The DPI has also instructed its officials to visit the neighbouring state of Tamil Nadu and assess how the scheme is implemented.

Tamil Nadu: First State To Include Eggs

Tamil Nadu was the first state to include eggs in the mid-day meals of students in government schools. Under former Chief Minister Karunanidhi's short-lived tenure, the state included eggs to be served every fortnight. However, in 2013, the scheme was further modified by late Chief Minister Jayalalitha by including a variety of meals, including masala eggs as per the children's choice. This proved to improve the children's health, but also attracted more children to come to schools.

Incidentally, in the previous Cabinet led by Chief Minister Yediyurappa, the minister of Women and Child Development Shashikala Jolle was accused of corruption linked to egg distribution to lactating mothers and children.

Also Read: 107 Languages Spoken In Bengaluru, Makes It Most Multilingual District Of India

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Karnataka government 
Midday Meal 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact Testimonials
Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Correction Policy Sponsored Content Policy Editorial Policy Non Partisanship Privacy Policy
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X