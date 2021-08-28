All section
Sonu Sood Becomes Face Of Delhi Govts Desh Ke Mentor Programme

Image Credit: Twitter/ @AamAadmiParty

Good Governance
The Logical Indian Crew

Sonu Sood Becomes Face Of Delhi Govt's 'Desh Ke Mentor' Programme

Delhi,  28 Aug 2021 12:29 PM GMT

Editor : Madhusree Goswami 

The programme will see nearly 3 lakh professionals guiding 10 lakh students of government schools towards a bright future.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Friday, August 27, that Bollywood actor Sonu Sood would become the brand ambassador of the government's one-of-its-kind mentorship programme for children of government-run schools. A day after the AAP chief mentioned the 'most progressive film policy' in India that would massively promote the entertainment industry, the actor met him in the national capital. CM Kejriwal praised the actor's philanthropic initiatives during the migrant crisis triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.


Over 3 Lakh Mentors

'Desh Ke Mentor' is a mentorship programme that will see nearly 3 lakh professionals guiding 10 lakh students of government schools towards a bright future. The Chief Minister said that this is India's most extensive mentorship programme yet. LiveMint quoted CM Kejriwal as saying, "Some of the students in government schools come from very poor backgrounds, and there are very few people to guide them." He further added that the government was appealing to educated people to become mentors for these children.

Database of 7,50,000 Migrant Workers

In a joint press conference, Arvind Kejriwal and Sonu Sood said no political discussions were held in the meeting, and they discussed the programme and the schools. During the interaction, Sood spoke about his experience of sending lakhs of migrant workers back home during the lockdown. He maintained a database of 7,50,000 migrant workers and reconnected with them to start a portal that has offered more than 3,00,000 jobs to migrant workers.

While talking about the 'Desh K Mentor' programme, he said, "Today, I have been given an opportunity to mentor lakhs of students. There is no greater service than guiding students. I am sure together we can and we will."

