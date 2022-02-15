Tribal Affairs Ministry Allocates Rs 2.26 Crore To Rekindle Telangana's State Festival

The Ministry of Tribal Affairs has sanctioned Rs 2.26 crores for several activities in the Medaram Jathara festival. The Koya tribe, the second-largest tribal community of Telangana, celebrates the festival for four days. It is regarded as the second-largest fair in India after the Kumbh Mela. Medaram Jathara festival is scheduled from February 16 to February 19, 2022. The Union Tribal Ministry has sanctioned the funds for the promotion of Medaram, Tribal Culture and Heritage, inclusive of the execution of the protection wall to the Sanctum of Chilakalagutta and Murals on the walls and the Cultural Complex – Model Koya Tribal Village in the premises of Museum and several other events.

Tribal Culture Would Be Cynosure Of 2022

Jatara was declared as the state festival in 1996, considering the footfall of the festival. From 2018 to 2020, the Ministry has provided Rs 2 crore every year for the festival. Under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Centre has announced that the tribal culture and heritage would be the cynosure of 2022, the government's official press release mentioned.

What Is Medaram Jathara?

Medaram Jathara is conducted in honour of the Goddesses Sammakka and Saralamma. The festival is celebrated once in two years in the month of "Magha" (February) on the full moon day. Several Scheduled Tribes of different villages assemble there, and lakhs of pilgrims visit the Mulugu District to celebrate the festival with full enthusiasm. The Jathara festival is biennially celebrated and organized by the Koyas in collaboration with the Tribal Welfare Department under the Telangana government. Lakhs of devotees wait for two years to experience the four auspicious days of Medaram Jatara, which aims to spread the message of a harmonious bond between the visitors and tribal communities of Telangana.

