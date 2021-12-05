All section
Caste discrimination
Noteworthy! Karnataka Introduces Martial Arts Training For Girls In 300 Residential Schools

Image Credit: Pexels (Representative Image)

Good Governance
Karnataka,  5 Dec 2021

Residential schools and PU colleges run by the Social Welfare and Backward Classes Welfare departments began imparting training for girls studying in Class VIII to Class XII.

The Karnataka Government has introduced a formal martial arts training programme for girls in more than 300 residential schools across the state. The martial arts training would provide self-defence techniques to the girls of all state residential high schools and pre-university colleges. The residential schools and PU colleges that function under the Social Welfare and Backward Classes Welfare departments began training girls studying in Classes VIII to XII. Women instructors qualified with a black belt take the two training sessions of 50 minutes each week.

Two Classes Every Week

The Hindu reported that ten schools in each district had been identified for the training in the initial phase. Moreover, instructors take classes in martial art forms like Judo, Taekwondo, Karate for 100 girl students in 2 batches. Training has already begun in Morarji Desai, Kittur Rani Chennmma, Ekalavya, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Dr B.R. Ambedkar, and Indira Gandhi residential schools that are overseen by the Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society (KREIS). Every instructor is paid ₹500 for one class and an additional travelling allowance of ₹100. Every school has hired one instructor. The total expenditure for this initiative would be around ₹3.28 crore; another amount of ₹1,09,600 per annum would be released to select residential institutions from the central office of KRIES.

Constant Check On Classes By KRIES

The official said that the girls would be trained in self-defence techniques and be physically fit and healthy. Furthermore, he mentioned that the athletic abilities developed during martial arts would also carry forward to other sports. The school staff has been instructed to upload videos or photographs of training sessions to ensure effective training during class hours. The central office of the KRIES would check the social media tools like WhatsApp. The Chief Minister of the state, Basavraj Bommai, would formally inaugurate the programme in one of the residential schools on December 4.

Also Read: Gender Parity Still A Dream? 1 In 3 Women In India Still Aspire For Leadership Position

Martial Arts Training 
Self defence 

