Manipur Govt Announces Doorstep Delivery AIDS Medicines From December 2021

Caste discrimination
Image Credits: Wikipedia, Unsplash

Good Governance
Manipur,  2 Dec 2021 6:30 AM GMT

Addressing the event on World Aids Day, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said a substantial number of PLHIV do not have access to ART as they hesitate to visit hospitals or ART centres, fearing social stigma.

Doorstep delivery service of Anti-Retroviral Treatment (ART) medicine will be started in Manipur for people living with HIV (PLHIV) to reduce social stigma, Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced on Wednesday, December 1.

The announcement was made during World AIDS Day at the 1st Manipur Rifles parade ground. This year's theme for the day was 'End inequalities. End AIDS, End pandemics'.

Addressing the event, Biren Singh said a substantial number of PLHIV do not have access to ART as they hesitate to visit hospitals or ART centres, fearing social stigma. Keeping the issue in mind, the Singh said from December 2021 onwards, all HIV patients will get ART medicine home-delivered, The Indian Express reported.

"Attended the World Aids Day observation along with Hon'ble Governor Shri La Ganesan Ji at 1st MR Ground. As a step towards ensuring people living with HIV/AIDS lead a normal life without discrimination & stigma, the State Govt will start doorstep delivery of ART from this month," he tweeted.


HIV Prevalence Dipped To 1.18%

As per the Manipur State Aids Control Society (MACS), the HIV prevalence among the adult population had reached 3.1% during 1999, but it has now dipped to 1.18%. MACS said retention at ART treatment needs to be increased as presently only 57% of PLHIV are continuing their ART treatment in Manipur.

While the HIV prevalence among adults is at 1.18%, the number is far above the national average of 0.22%, said MACS. It stressed the need to expand testing and counselling and adopt harm-reduction interventions willingly and widely while avoiding stigma.

The Chief Minister said that with the initiatives from various non-governmental organisations, the infection rate in Manipur had reduced significantly. He expressed his confidence that with initiatives from people and NGOs, HIV will be eliminated from the state.

According to MACS data, the number of PLHIV who had ever initiated ART is 21,093 as of September 2021. Among these, 10,873 are adult males, 8,716 adult females, 129 transgender persons, 598 male children and 577 girl children. Against this backdrop, the PLHIV who are alive and on ART is 13,456 as of September this year. Out of which, 6,067 are adult males, 6,102 are adult females, 94 transgender persons, 427 male children and 446 female children.

Also Read: No Record Of Farmers' Deaths During Protests, So No Question Of Aid: Govt Tells Parliament


