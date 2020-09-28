Maintenance Of Vehicle Documents, E-Challans Through Web Portal From October 1

The government on Saturday said maintenance of vehicular documents, including driving licences and e-challans, will be done through a web portal from October 1, 2020.

It further added that vehicular documents found validated through the electronic medium will not require any physical document for inspection. It also added that details related to the cancellation of driving licences disqualified by the licensing authority.

As per the Economic Times, the details of revoked or disqualified driving licences shall be recorded chronologically in the portal. Such record shall be reflected regularly on the portal. With this, the record shall be maintained electronically, and the driver behaviour would also be monitored.