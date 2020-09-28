Maintenance Of Vehicle Documents, E-Challans Through Web Portal From October 1

Ankita Singh
The government on Saturday said maintenance of vehicular documents, including driving licences and e-challans, will be done through a web portal from October 1, 2020.
It further added that vehicular documents found validated through the electronic medium will not require any physical document for inspection. It also added that details related to the cancellation of driving licences disqualified by the licensing authority.
As per the Economic Times, the details of revoked or disqualified driving licences shall be recorded chronologically in the portal. Such record shall be reflected regularly on the portal. With this, the record shall be maintained electronically, and the driver behaviour would also be monitored.
With the use of IT services and electronic monitoring, better enforcement of traffic rules in the country is expected with a reduction in harassment of drivers. This was required after the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019 was passed and was published on August 9, 2019, the government said.
"The amendment inter-alia provides for the definition for Challan, Portal inserted as a requirement for providing the services through IT and further the enforcement of electronic monitoring and enforcement," the report read.
It has been provided that the use of handheld communications devices while driving shall solely be used for route navigation in such a manner that it shall not disturb the concentration of the driver while driving.
The government also said that certain amendments in the Motor Vehicles (Driving) Regulations 2017 have been made to align it to the Amendment in the Act like the use of the handheld device, an inspection of documents in electronic form etc.
