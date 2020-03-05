Good Governance

Schoolgirl Turns District Collector For A Day: Maharashtra District Magistrate's Unique Initiative

By :  Reethu Ravi  
Published : 5 March 2020 10:32 AM GMT
Schoolgirl Turns District Collector For A Day: Maharashtra District Magistrate

Image Credits: DISTRICT INFORMATION OFFICE, BULDHANA/Twitter

District Magistrate Suman Rawat Chandra took to Twitter to announce the initiative where few girls from the district will be chosen to take up the role of the District Collector for a day.

With International Women's Day(IWD) just around the corner, a young girl was made the District Collector of Buldhana district in Maharashtra, for a day.

The initiative will give the students an opportunity to gain first-hand experience of governance.

Speaking to The Times Of India Chandra said that meritorious girls of the Zilla Parishad schools will be presented with an opportunity to sit on the collector's chair and experience the governance system first-hand. "This will also give them an opportunity to decide the changes they would like to bring in the society if given such an opportunity," Chandra said.

The first to get the opportunity was Poonam Deshmukh of the Zilla Parishad school.

"To a run up the International Women's Day, for a week, few of the bright girls will be given the opportunity to be a collector for a day. Today's Collector Zilla Parishad School's bright star Poonam Deshmukh," Chandra tweeted.

"#CollectorForADay Poonam Deshmukh smartly conducting her work as a Collector today. She is confident and inspired to be successful one day and took a pledge to work hard for the same and also inspire other girls," she added in another tweet.

The initiative was highly lauded by netizens.




