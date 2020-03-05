Schoolgirl Turns District Collector For A Day: Maharashtra District Magistrate's Unique Initiative

With International Women's Day(IWD) just around the corner, a young girl was made the District Collector of Buldhana district in Maharashtra, for a day.

District Magistrate Suman Rawat Chandra took to Twitter to announce the initiative where few girls from the district will be chosen to take up the role of the District Collector for a day.

The initiative will give the students an opportunity to gain first-hand experience of governance.

Speaking to The Times Of India Chandra said that meritorious girls of the Zilla Parishad schools will be presented with an opportunity to sit on the collector's chair and experience the governance system first-hand. "This will also give them an opportunity to decide the changes they would like to bring in the society if given such an opportunity," Chandra said.

The first to get the opportunity was Poonam Deshmukh of the Zilla Parishad school.

"To a run up the International Women's Day, for a week, few of the bright girls will be given the opportunity to be a collector for a day. Today's Collector Zilla Parishad School's bright star Poonam Deshmukh," Chandra tweeted.

#CollectorForADay #IWD2020

To a run up the International Womens Day, for a week few of the bright girls vl be given n opportunity to be Collector for a day. Today's Collector Zilla Parishad School's bright star Poonam Deshmukh.@NITIAayog @CMOMaharashtra pic.twitter.com/GtXgALX9gO — Suman Rawat Chandra (@oiseaulibre3) March 2, 2020

"#CollectorForADay Poonam Deshmukh smartly conducting her work as a Collector today. She is confident and inspired to be successful one day and took a pledge to work hard for the same and also inspire other girls," she added in another tweet.

#CollectorForADay Poonam Deshmukh smartly conducting her work as a Collector today. She is confident and inspired to be successful one day and took a pledge to work hard for same and also inspire other girls @unwomenindia @DrRPNishank @MinistryWCD @smritiirani pic.twitter.com/4m2APcn9Om — Suman Rawat Chandra (@oiseaulibre3) March 2, 2020

The initiative was highly lauded by netizens.

Great initiative ma'am 👍 — Himanshu Kaushik, IAS (@HimanshuK_IAS) March 2, 2020





Wow! This gesture will have such a positive impact on these kids and keeps motivating them to reach where they wish to be in their service to the nation. Respect. @oiseaulibre3 🙏@IASassociation @DoPTGoI



Just a suggestion: Can you try this @harichandanaias @IasTelangana #SDG5 — Bhushan Reddy (@bhushan_UWH) March 3, 2020





Bravo! Symbolic yet powerful, it must have lighted a spark inside the girl!! https://t.co/jtVRPFNXBW — Kumar Abhishek (@abhishek_hch) March 3, 2020



