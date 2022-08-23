All section
Maharashtra Govt To Bear Education Expenses Of College Students Who Lost Parents To COVID

Image Credit: Unsplash and Wikipedia (Representational)

The Logical Indian Crew

Maharashtra Govt To Bear Education Expenses Of College Students Who Lost Parents To COVID

Maharashtra,  23 Aug 2022 5:21 AM GMT

The decision is set to cost the state exchequer over ₹ two crores yearly, and there would be no need for the Shinde-Led Maharashtra government to pass a similar judgment every year.

Maharashtra Minister Chandrakant Patil, on Monday (August 22), said the state government is set to bear the education costs of all college students who have lost both their parents to the coronavirus pandemic.

The state higher and technical education minister made the official announcement on the floor of the Maharashtra Assembly while replying to a question by Congress legislator Shirish Chaudhary.

Patil said, "As many as 931 undergraduates and 228 postgraduate students of various government colleges have lost both their parents to the COVID-19 pandemic. The government will pay their fees for the entire course."

Furthermore, the minister also stated that the decision is set to cost the state exchequer over ₹ two crores yearly, and there would be no need for the Maharashtra government to pass a similar judgment every year, reported Times Now.

Fund Allotment In Maharashtra

One of the main grouses of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde against his former counterpart Uddhav Thackeray was that he could not get adequate budgetary funds from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) for the Shiv Sena.

That did not change for the Shinde camp even after the former government with the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). As per Monday's ₹25,000-crore supplementary budget allocation tabled, the BJP has a higher share of ₹14,583 crores, while the Shinde-led unit has to remain content with ₹9,740 crores, The New Indian Express reported.

As per the supplementary budgetary data, the BJP-controlled departments garnered more funds.

Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, also the home minister, passed a ₹1,593 crore budget to his department.

Furthermore, he also controls the cooperation department, which has an allocation of ₹5,145 crores. The BJP-controlled Women and Child Development got ₹1,672 crores, while OBC and Bahujan development received ₹295 crores.

Also Read: Uttarakhand, Himachal Worst Hit! 50 Dead As Monsoon Wreaks Havoc In 4 States: Report

Maharashta 
Education 
COVID Pandemic 

Green Army: Here's How This Entrepreneur Is Impacting Lives Of Many Rural Women
Internet In Awe! Delivery Partner Carries Both Children To Work, Zomato Assures Child Care Benefits
Bihar: BTET, CTET Qualified Candidates Thrashed Amid Violent Protest; Demand Recruitment Notification
Who Was Anna Mani? All You Need To Know About India's 'Weather Woman'
