Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Launches BMCs Whatsapp Chat Bot For Different Services

Good Governance
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Launches BMC's Whatsapp Chat Bot For Different Services

Maharashtra,  14 Jan 2022

This chatbot will facilitate the citizens in providing them information about more than 80 different services of the BMC that will be available to citizens on their mobiles through WhatsApp.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on On Friday (January 14) virtually launched the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) WhatsApp Chatbot to deliver 80 different services to citizens.

The BMC said that this chatbot would facilitate the citizens in providing them information about more than 80 different services of the BMC that will be available to citizens on their mobiles through WhatsApp number 8999228999.

"The day is written in golden letters. It can be described as a revolutionary day," Uddhav Thackeray was quoted as saying by News18 during the launch.

He further added, "As technology is advancing rapidly, we should consider how it can be used for giving more and more services to public...Mumbai is number one municipal corporation in the country, which has given more than 80 services to the citizens at their doorstep."

As per BMC, this service will be available in English and Marathi around the clock.

Thackeray Appreciates BMC

Speaking about Covid management, Thackeray praised BMC for its work. Minister Aditya Thackeray, who was also present at the event, said that an online, transparent and accountable municipal corporation model has now been set before the people. He also added that other civic bodies in the state should emulate.

A Smart Strategy To Deliver Services

This initiative by Maharashtra Government is one such initiative where services will be delivered to the citizens on their doorstep. Since this is a digital era, this initiative seems to be a smart move and is expected to fulfil the aim it has been created for. So far, services provided by municipal corporations and state governments go unheard by citizens, and they do not get to avail themselves of those services.

Since the BMC has claimed that WhatsApp Chatbot will be available in English and Marathi 24/7, it is expected that it will be a successful attempt by the Government and can force other States to think about adopting this model.

Also Read: Celebrating Kutch Culture! How This E-Commerce Platform Employs Artisans' And Showcases Regional Crafts

