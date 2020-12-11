Maha Cabinet On Bill Clearance Spree, Gives Nod To International Sports University, Solar Policy Among Others

The Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday, December 9, approved a draft bill for setting up an international sports university.

The state government had earlier announced its plan for the university during the budget session.

A statement from Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's office said that this bill will be introduced in the winter session of the state legislature next week.

The drafting committee was headed by the former vice-chancellor of Mumbai University, Vijay Khole.

In another important decision, the cabinet also approved a draft bill for setting up self-financed DY Patil Agriculture and Technical University in Kolhapur.

The CMO statement stated that the bill will be tabled in the winter session, and the university will be set up in the upcoming academic year.

Apart from this, the cabinet also approved a new solar energy production policy. As per the policy, one lakh solar agriculture pumps will be distributed every year for the next five years.

According to the targets in the newly approved policy, every year, 10,000 houses will be connected to solar power. The official statement also informed that investment of ₹75,000 crores is expected in the upcoming five years in the solar power sector.

