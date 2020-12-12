Good Governance

Maharashtra Govt Mandates Free Blood At State-Run Hospitals

The government issued instructions to implement the facility of providing blood free of cost to the patients receiving treatment amid rising coronavirus infections.

The Logical Indian Crew
Maharashtra   |   12 Dec 2020 11:36 AM GMT
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Rajath
Image Credits: Business Standard

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government on Friday, December 11, issued instructions to implement the facility of providing blood free of cost to the patients receiving treatment at all state-run hospitals.

The health department issued the notification amid the rising cases of coronavirus infections in the state. The availability of blood would be made to all the patients from Saturday, according to the state Health Minister Rajesh Tope.

In a tweet on Thursday, Tope had encouraged the people of the state to donate their blood and help save lives.

"Against the backdrop of blood scarcity in the state, I and MP Supriyatai Sule at Yashwantrao Chavan Pratishthan today appealed the citizens to donate their blood," the minister wrote on Twitter.

Maharashtra continues to remain one of the worst-affected states with the COVID-19 tally increasing to 18,72,440 on Friday.

According to the data by the Health Ministry, the fatality count due to the virus mounted to 48,059.

There have also been reports on the recent developments related to the vaccine distribution. The government has decided to give priority to health workers from government and private hospitals, daily wage workers, and those employed with integrated child development services for the soon-to-be-made-available COVID-19 vaccine.

