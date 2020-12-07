Good Governance

Gwalior: Authorities Jail People For Not Wearing Masks, Make Them Write Essays On COVID-19

Madhya Pradesh has so far registered 2,14,505 COVID-19 cases of which 13,391 are active while 3,337 people have died.

The Logical Indian Crew
7 Dec 2020
Writer : Ankita Singh | Editor : Shweta Kothari | Creatives : Abhishek M
With the increase in coronavirus cases in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, the local administration has announced that those found without masks will be put in open jails. The violators will also have to write an essay on COVID-19.

The authorities in Gwalior have launched the 'Roko-Toko' campaign to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Gwalior District Magistrate Kaushlendra Vikram Singh informed.

In order to keep the COVID-19 cases in control, the authorities are carrying out awareness drive. The local authorities would penalise all those who will be found not following the safety measures.

The Gwalior administration is taking important steps to make the residents of the city understand the importance of following safety measures with the daily spike in positive cases.

With the new rule laid down by the state authorities, till now, 20 people have been sent to the open prison at the Captain Roop Singh stadium and they were made to write an essay on COVID-19 on Saturday.

Earlier, the Madhya Pradesh government launched an application which would help residents to get important information related to COVID-19.

