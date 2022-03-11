All section
Pathway To The Future! Madhya Pradesh Gets Its First 'Drone School' In Gwalior

21,  11 March 2022 12:03 PM GMT

The school was inaugurated in Gwalior's MITS College of Engineering and the event was attended by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Aviation Minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Recently, a 'drone school' was inaugurated in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior by the CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Aviation Minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia. Looking at its various opportunities, the school aims to encourage its youth to learn the basics surrounding drones and understand their technological capabilities. This is the first of its kind in Madhya Pradesh and, possibly, in India.

According to Times Now, both the ministers and many tech enthusiasts were present at the occasion. Not only that, several drone manufacturers, enthusiasts, service providers, etc., were present at the inaugural event with students and farmers.

Pathway To The Future

ANI quotes the chief minister, "First drone school in the state has been inaugurated in Gwalior. There's huge employment potential in this industry as drones can be used for various purposes." Further, Chouhan added that the 'drone school' will pave the way to the future to bridge the gap between the youth and modern technology. "It will also increase employment opportunities and this school will prove to be a milestone in the progress of Madhya Pradesh, along with that of Gwalior," said the CM.

As per the details,the school is set up in the city's MITS Engineering College and will have Jyotiraditya Scindia as its trustee. The courses' duration range from three months to one year and students passing Class 12th can take admission for the same. The inauguration was special for Gwalior as it took place on the birth anniversary of the deceased Union Minister, Madhavrao Scindia, who belonged to the royal family of the erstwhile princely state under British rule.

The drone school's inauguration comes a few months after Madhya Pradesh became the first state in India to organise a 'Drone Mela' in December. This is a step towards taking India to the future of modern technology, which is here to stay.

Also Read: TSRTC Begins Baby Trolley Services At MGBS Hyderabad, Providing Massive Relief To Female Passengers With Kids

