Punjab: Ludhiyana District Tops In Proving Jobs, Self-Employment To Youngsters

Ludhiyana has topped Punjab in providing jobs and self-employment opportunities to deserving unemployed youth. The District Bureau of Employment and Enterprise(DBEE) has provided 67000 placements and almost 10,000 loans to needy and eligible candidates, becoming the best performing centre since its inception in November 2018.

Sharing details on the completion of its three years, DC Varinder Kumar Sharma, who is also the DBEE Chairman, told The Tribune on November 30 that as many as 67,437 unemployed youths had been provided jobs in various sectors through mega job fairs and placement camps held since its opening on November 21, 2018. These included 65,766 placements through fairs and camps, while 1,671 candidates were placed under the Compulsory Notification of Vacancies (CNV) Act.

Employment To 315 Drug Addicts, Loan Sanctions To 9,574

The youth given jobs at the DBEE also included 315 drug addicts, who were provided employment opportunities after being rehabilitated at drug de-addiction centres under the 'Mission Red Sky'. Along with this as many 9,574 cases had already been sanctioned for loan out of 10,045 cases, while various banks were processing the remaining, the DC said.

Amit Kumar Panchal, DBEE CEO. Most rural area candidates benefitted from the self-employment opportunities offered at the DBEE by participating in various activities with the help of the helpline call facility and social media platforms. Other facilities provided by DBEE are free internet facilities, libraries, line department facilities and coaching classes to the needy. The Ludhiana DBEE bagged the first position with the highest placements in the state during the fourth and seventh state-level mega job fairs by offering 7,450 and 28,588 placements, respectively.

Panchal said various skill development programmes were undertaken by MSDC, PMKVY, DDUGKY, DRDA computer centres to impart skills to the eligible candidates making them job-ready. Person with disabilities and transgender people were also taken into focus by DBEE, organizing special awareness and counselling sessions by informing them of the facilities offered by the government.

Mission Red Sky



The mission aims at improving the lives of drug-dependent youngsters by providing them rehabilitation and job opportunities through skill development. Under the mission motivated the individuals to participate in job fairs and placement camps. Of the total 656 candidates identified under the mission so far, 315 were facilitated with jobs in the private sector, skill training and self-employment.

Free-of-cost coaching was provided to candidates to crack various competitive and recruitment exams conducted by various government agencies; experts hold candidates in batches of 40-50 benefiting a large number of students.

Talent hunt, quiz and debate activities were regularly organised to promote general knowledge of candidates on various issues such as unemployment and performances of new DBEEs.Interested candidates can register on PGRKAM — a government-run portal to provide career counselling and mass awareness for upcoming job opportunities in different sectors and skill courses through career counsellors by visiting various institutions. A total of 29,934 candidates have participated in other career counselling sessions and career talks so far.

