Lok Janshakti Party To Sponsor Education Of Bihar Girl Who Cycled 1,200 Km With Injured Father

After Jyoti Kumari hit the headlines for cycling nearly 1,200 Km from Gurugram to Bihar's Darbhanga, carrying her injured father on the pillion, the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) has come forward to sponsor her education.

LJP president Chirag Paswan on Sunday, May 24, said that he has been in touch with the girl and her family and has urged her to pursue the education of her choice, anywhere across the country. "I will sponsor her education in any stream she likes," Paswan was quoted by PTI.

In the wake of the ongoing lockdown, the 15-year-old was forced to pedal nearly 1,200 km in a week's time to her native place. After her story went viral on social media, the Cycling Federation of India had also offered a trial to the teenager.

Chairman of the federation Onkar Singh had told PTI that if Kumari, a class eight student, passed the trial, she will be selected as a trainee at the state-of-the-art National Cycling Academy at the IGI Stadium complex here.

However, the teenager turned down the offer saying she wants to focus on education. "Earlier, I could not continue my school education because of my family problem and I was occupied with the domestic work…but now I wish to complete my matriculation first," she told The Hindu.

"I also feel physically weak now after such a long arduous journey," she added.