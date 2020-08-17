Loans Given To Tribals In Violation Of Rule Declared Zero By CM Chouhan

The loans given to poor people and tribals by moneylenders in violation of rules were declared zero by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in his independence day address on Saturday.

"The loans given by moneylenders to the poor people against the rules and at higher rates of interest till August 15, 2020, are being declared zero," Chouhan said in his address from Motilal Nehru Stadium in Bhopal.

"Similarly, the government has decided that the scheduled tribes living in scheduled areas don't have to repay the loans given by moneylenders till August 15, 2020, contrary to the rules," reported Hindustan Times.

At least 1,000 new Krishak Utpadak Sangathans will be created in the state in the next three years that will be given a capital grant, credit guarantee, and training under the Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh campaign. A large number of food processing units will be set up in the state. Under the Atmanirbhar campaign for Madhya Pradesh, new developments in various districts are being considered.

Easing the process of setting new businesses in the state is an important priority for the Chouhan government. 'Start Your Business in Thirty Days' scheme will be started for easy establishment of new industries in the state. A 'Pharma Park' will be developed in the state under the Pharma Park scheme of the Government of India.

Chouhan also said under the 'vocal for local' campaign, 'Ek Jila Ek Pehchan' Yojana will be launched for the development of each district in the state. "Under this, the major product and speciality of each district will be developed and information about it will be disseminated globally," he further added.

