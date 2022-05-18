All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Education On Wheels! Kerala To Upcycle Old Buses Into Classrooms To Attract Young Kids

Image Credit: Facebook, Unsplash

Good Governance
The Logical Indian Crew

Education On Wheels! Kerala To Upcycle Old Buses Into Classrooms To Attract Young Kids

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Kerala,  18 May 2022 9:08 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Kerala transport minister Raju said following summer vacation when schools re-open in June, they will need more classrooms and the used buses can be used for the purpose. He said it will prop up young children’s interest in schools.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Kerala Transport Department has decided to re-modify old low-floor buses into classrooms for children who will return to school in June after the summer vacations. The state transport minister Antony Raju said that the buses would be upcycled on an experimental base, which is being done because the students would need more classrooms when they return. Moreover, a unique classroom is likely to spike their interest in returning to school. K Sivankutty, the education minister for the state, term the move a 'novel initiative'.

One Low-Floor Bus Can Make Two Classrooms

While speaking about the initiative of re-modifying old buses, Raju said, "We are doing it on an experimental basis. Two buses will be given to an upper primary school in Thiruvananthapuram. Malappuram district has also sought two buses. It will be a new experience for children", Hindustan Times reported.

The education minister then added that the transport department would ensure a proper seating arrangement. Moreover, he also added that at least two classrooms could be easily adjusted on a low-floor bus.

KSRTC Incurred Losses In The Past

Almost 400 state transport buses have been lying idle at different depots. Recently, some of those buses were re-modified into resting rooms for bus drivers and crew, while some have been given on rent for cafes in Kudumbhashree, a successful women-led self-help group. The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) had been suffering losses for a few years, and the state had to pump in money to maintain the ailing buses.

KSRTC employees have been getting their salaries in a staggered manner for the last few months, and they had also organized a strike for the same a few weeks ago. Among 58 loss-making PSUs in the state, KSRTC tops the list. In 2021, its accumulated loss was ₹510 crore.

Also Read: Supreme Court 'Frees' Perarivalan After 31 Years In Rajiv Gandhi's Assassination Case

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Select A Tag 
KSRTC 
Old School Buses 
School Children 

Must Reads

India Set To Build New Foreign IIT In Jamaica To Expand Exposure Of Students
These Viral Images Are Not Of the Gyanvapi Mosque. Old Images Shared With Misleading Context!
Fabricated Claim In The Name Of Biplab Deb Criticizing PM Modi After His Resignation Is Viral
'Servicing The Service Men': This Pune-Based Startup Helps Armed Forces, Veterans Fly At Cheap Rates
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X