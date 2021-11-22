Welcome Move! Women Employees Who Adopt Kids Will Now Get 6-Month Maternity Leave: K'taka Transport Dept

In a welcome move, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has decided to grant leaves for 180 days to women who adopt children. However, if she has two surviving children, she cannot avail of this benefit.

KSRTC Managing Director Shivayogi Kalasad issued a notification granting 180 days of maternity leave to women staff who adopt children. According to the reports of India.com, In February 2020, the State Government had issued an order allowing women to avail 180 days maternity leave and 15 days paternity leave. However, there is no mention of paternity leaves for adoptive fathers.

Puts Adoptive Mothers On Par With Biological Mothers

"I lost this maternity leave benefit when I adopted a child a year ago. I had a very hard time making time for my baby. I used up all my pending leaves and even opted for leave without pay. At least this new order will prove beneficial for future mothers. This definitely was high time that something like this came up,"a KSRTC staff member, who didn't want to be named, told News 18.

The adoptive mother can avail of the leave within one year of adoption or before the adopted child turns one year. Many KSRTC employees hailed the decision. It puts adoptive mothers on par with biological mothers.

Also Read: 17-year-old tribal girl from Kerela selected for beauty pageant

