Kochi Metro Starts 'Contactless' E-Ticketing, Know How To Generate E-Tickets

Kochi Metro has enabled electronic ticketing facility for its commuters to promoteid cashless transactions and minimising contact between staff and passengers amid the pandemic. With this new facility, passengers can use the 'Kochi1' mobile application of the Kochi Metro and generate e-tickets with QR codes.

Kochi metro had earlier suggested cashless transactions with 'Kochi1 card' through which passengers can buy tickets. The new e-ticketing facility can be used by those with and without 'Kochi1 card'.



"We are promoting and encouraging contactless and cashless travel in Kochi Metro. The current scenario demands such modes of transactions. We are committed to providing a safe and clean metro for Kochiites," said MD Alkesh Kumar Sharma of Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) as reported by The News Minute.



For generating e-tickets, the Kochi1 mobile application needs to be downloaded. After entering details of boarding station and destination station's name, the ticket could be confirmed and the payment could be done through debit or credit cards

This will ensure that there is no physical contact involved in the process and the protocols of social distancing are maintained. The QR code generated with the e-ticket can be scanned at entry and exit points at metro stations.

Kochi Metro resumed its service on September 7 after the Union government announced lockdown relaxations as part of Unlock 4.0. In a statement, Kochi metro officials had said that since it resumed the operations, at least 9,000 passengers used the metro service on a daily basis.

Also Read: Maintenance Of Vehicle Documents, E-Challans Through Web Portal From October 1