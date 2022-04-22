All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Khelo India Centre For Table Tennis To Be Established In Agra For Nurturing Young Talent

Image Credit- Pixabay, News on Air

Good Governance
The Logical Indian Crew

Khelo India Centre For Table Tennis To Be Established In Agra For Nurturing Young Talent

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Uttar Pradesh,  22 April 2022 9:51 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

As per the instructions of the Sports Authority of India and the Directorate of Sports, UP Lucknow, approval has been provided to operate the centre, which is being implemented under the One District - One Sport scheme.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

In a piece of pleasant news for sports enthusiasts, specifically the table tennis players of Agra, the "Khelo India Centre" for table tennis is planned to begin operating soon at Eklavya Sports Stadium of the Taj City in Uttar Pradesh (UP).

As per the instructions of the Sports Authority of India and the Directorate of Sports, UP Lucknow, approval has been provided to operate the Khelo India Center of table tennis in Agra. The project is being implemented under the One District - One Sport scheme.

As per Sunil Chand Joshi, the Agra Sports Officer, the selection process for table tennis players in the age group of 7 - 18 years will be held on April 27 at the Eklavya Sports Stadium. Joshi has advised the district school inspector to be present during the process and has instructed his subordinate schools to ensure maximum participation of players during the selection, reported India Today.

Benefits For The Players

The Agra Sports Officer informed that the state/national level table tennis players would be entitled to preference in the selection process. And the selected players would be provided with the free training and kits/equipment of Khelo India.

The venue and time of the selection trials of players is the table tennis hall at 4.00 pm.

Sunayan Chaturvedi, the Senior journalist and table tennis player himself, has expressed joy over the project to operate "Khelo India Center" for table tennis in the Taj City.

He said, "This will help the talented table tennis players of Agra to hone their talent and compete at the national and international level. They will get an opportunity to make their mark nationwide," the publication quoted.

Vishal Sharma, the Hindustani Biradari Vice President, also welcomed the government's decision. He expressed hope that the authorities would take cognizance of the decades-long demand to construct an international level stadium in the city. The stadium will ensure that the young talent of Agra could get a chance to display their knack to the country in other sports as well.

Also Read: 19-Yr-Old Former National Para-Swimming Champion Dies After Lack Of Financial Assistance For Treatment

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Khelo India Centre 
Agra 
Table Tennis 
Eklavya Sports Stadium 

Must Reads

No, Viral Video Does Not Show Muslim Man Attempting To Feed Meat To Elephant
Khelo India Centre For Table Tennis To Be Established In Agra For Nurturing Young Talent
Toyota Sets New Benchmark With 100% Renewable Energy Manufacturing Unit In Bidadi
Against All Odds! Meet Sruthy Sithara And Daya Gayathri, Kerala's First Lesbian-Trans Couple
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X