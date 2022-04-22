Khelo India Centre For Table Tennis To Be Established In Agra For Nurturing Young Talent

In a piece of pleasant news for sports enthusiasts, specifically the table tennis players of Agra, the "Khelo India Centre" for table tennis is planned to begin operating soon at Eklavya Sports Stadium of the Taj City in Uttar Pradesh (UP).

As per the instructions of the Sports Authority of India and the Directorate of Sports, UP Lucknow, approval has been provided to operate the Khelo India Center of table tennis in Agra. The project is being implemented under the One District - One Sport scheme.

As per Sunil Chand Joshi, the Agra Sports Officer, the selection process for table tennis players in the age group of 7 - 18 years will be held on April 27 at the Eklavya Sports Stadium. Joshi has advised the district school inspector to be present during the process and has instructed his subordinate schools to ensure maximum participation of players during the selection, reported India Today.

Benefits For The Players

The Agra Sports Officer informed that the state/national level table tennis players would be entitled to preference in the selection process. And the selected players would be provided with the free training and kits/equipment of Khelo India.

The venue and time of the selection trials of players is the table tennis hall at 4.00 pm.

Sunayan Chaturvedi, the Senior journalist and table tennis player himself, has expressed joy over the project to operate "Khelo India Center" for table tennis in the Taj City.

He said, "This will help the talented table tennis players of Agra to hone their talent and compete at the national and international level. They will get an opportunity to make their mark nationwide," the publication quoted.

Vishal Sharma, the Hindustani Biradari Vice President, also welcomed the government's decision. He expressed hope that the authorities would take cognizance of the decades-long demand to construct an international level stadium in the city. The stadium will ensure that the young talent of Agra could get a chance to display their knack to the country in other sports as well.

