Kerala's Public Education System Goes Completely Digital

Kerala succeeded in ushering the crucial reforms in public education when governments all over the world are gradually withdrawing from public education. He further said that this step taken would benefit future generations as well.

Vijayan said the credit for this achievement goes to the entire state and not just the LDF government. He said that the Public Education Rejuvenation Mission got cooperation from all sides, and they were able to transform the notion that the public education sector was in shambles.

"Today, there is no concern regarding public education. Schools in the State have registered an increase by five lakh students over the past few years reveal how students and parents have received this initiative," the CM added.

Vijayan also urged teachers to take the initiative to sustain the that they've achieved with continuous efforts. High-tech classrooms and hi-tech labs in schools were established by the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) with financial assistance from Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KIIFB).

In total, 3,74,274 digital equipment were distributed to schools under the two projects carried out as part of the Public Education Rejuvenation Mission, reported The Hindu.

In the first phase, 45,000 high-tech classrooms for Classes 8 to 12 were made ready in 4,752 government and aided high schools and higher secondary schools. High-tech labs were also started in 11,275 primary and upper primary schools for Classes 1 to 7.

As COVID-19 disrupted the usual schooling, KITE (Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education) came out as the First Bell Digital Classes for students, which is an interim alternative for classes in the backdrop of schools remaining closed. It has completed over 2,650 classes since its launch on June 1.