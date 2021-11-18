Kerala Tourism Dept Introduces 'Foodie Wheels', A Cafe On Discarded Double-Decker Bus

The trend of upcycling discarded objects to put into use again has been catching up with not just individuals but state governments as well. Jhakhand's Jamtara district made headlines for turning old, dilapidated government buildings into community libraries and clubs for the elderly.

The latest to adopt the practise is the Kerala Tourism Department.

A two-tier cafe in a double-decker bus facing the Vaikom backwaters would now welcome the tourists. The initiative, called "Foodie Wheels", was launched by the state government to promote tourism and put into use the discarded buses of the KSRTC (Kerala State Road Transport Corporation).

Get ready for a brand-new restaurant experience at Vaikom! KTDC Foodie Wheels, a restaurant created from a re-modelled double-decker bus, will be inaugurated on Nov 15. The restaurant, overlooking the beautiful Vaikom lake, has snacks, juices & much more on the menu. #ktdchotels pic.twitter.com/aSIDOSyE1u — KTDC Hotels & Resorts (@ktdchotels) November 13, 2021

Food On Wheels

The lower deck in the bus is completely air-conditioned and the upper deck is an open-air cafe. It was inaugurated by State Tourism Minister PA Mohammad Riyas along with the presence of Antony Raju, Kerala Transport Minister.

Raju also shared this on his Facebook handle and captioned: "You can sit here comfortably in the scenic atmosphere of Vaikom backwaters and enjoy the delicious dishes. This is one of the projects to transform and re-use the useless KSRTC buses."

This will double-decker will give access to scenic beauty to the tourists which they can enjoy with delicious regional cuisine.



This whole concept has been inspired by the KSTDC run Hostel Mascot in Thiruvananthapuram. The whole decor of the bus basically looked similar like the garden restaurant of Sayahna. As per reports, a total of Rs 35 lakh was invested in this project.

Also Read: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Launches Doorstep Ration Delivery Scheme- All You Need To Know