All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Kerala Tourism Dept Introduces Foodie Wheels, A Cafe On Discarded Double-Decker Bus

Image Credit: Kottayam Blog

Good Governance
The Logical Indian Crew

Kerala Tourism Dept Introduces 'Foodie Wheels', A Cafe On Discarded Double-Decker Bus

Pratibha Sahu

Writer: Pratibha Sahu

Pratibha Sahu

Pratibha Sahu

Remote Intern

She has completed Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication from Makahnalal Chaturvedi recently and is currently pursuing a Masters in Advertising And Public Relations. She loves writing on current issues and love voice-overs. She has done internships in content writing, voice-over artist, SEO analyst, social media management, and as a radio jockey too.

See article by Pratibha Sahu

Kerala,  18 Nov 2021 5:16 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Pratibha Sahu

Pratibha Sahu

Pratibha Sahu

Remote Intern

She has completed Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication from Makahnalal Chaturvedi recently and is currently pursuing a Masters in Advertising And Public Relations. She loves writing on current issues and love voice-overs. She has done internships in content writing, voice-over artist, SEO analyst, social media management, and as a radio jockey too.

See article by Pratibha Sahu

"You can sit here comfortably in the scenic atmosphere of Vaikom backwaters and enjoy the delicious dishes. This is one of the projects to transform and re-use the useless KSRTC buses," said state transport minister Antony Raju.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The trend of upcycling discarded objects to put into use again has been catching up with not just individuals but state governments as well. Jhakhand's Jamtara district made headlines for turning old, dilapidated government buildings into community libraries and clubs for the elderly.

The latest to adopt the practise is the Kerala Tourism Department.

A two-tier cafe in a double-decker bus facing the Vaikom backwaters would now welcome the tourists. The initiative, called "Foodie Wheels", was launched by the state government to promote tourism and put into use the discarded buses of the KSRTC (Kerala State Road Transport Corporation).

Food On Wheels

The lower deck in the bus is completely air-conditioned and the upper deck is an open-air cafe. It was inaugurated by State Tourism Minister PA Mohammad Riyas along with the presence of Antony Raju, Kerala Transport Minister.

Raju also shared this on his Facebook handle and captioned: "You can sit here comfortably in the scenic atmosphere of Vaikom backwaters and enjoy the delicious dishes. This is one of the projects to transform and re-use the useless KSRTC buses."

This will double-decker will give access to scenic beauty to the tourists which they can enjoy with delicious regional cuisine.

This whole concept has been inspired by the KSTDC run Hostel Mascot in Thiruvananthapuram. The whole decor of the bus basically looked similar like the garden restaurant of Sayahna. As per reports, a total of Rs 35 lakh was invested in this project.

Also Read: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Launches Doorstep Ration Delivery Scheme- All You Need To Know

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Pratibha Sahu
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Pratibha Sahu
Foodie Wheels 
Kerala Tourism 
Double decker Bus cafe 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X