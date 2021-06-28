Good Governance

Kerala To Set Up Special Courts To Fast-track Violence Cases Against Women

The decision comes in the backdrop of rising cases of dowry-related deaths last week, sending shockwaves across the state. In the past one week, three women died by suicide after alleging harassment by husband and in-laws.

The Logical Indian Crew
Kerala   |   28 Jun 2021 7:21 AM GMT
Writer : Tashafi Nazir | Editor : Sanal M Sudevan | Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Image Credits: ANIThe New Indian Express

The Kerala government is considering setting up separate courts for women to try crimes against women, help them in delivering speedy justice, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

"The state government will consider setting up separate courts to try crimes against women, which will also help in delivering speedy justice. We will also consider ward-level awareness schemes to counter domestic violence cases against women," Vijayan said at an online function.

When an issue crops up, the ward-level mechanism can swiftly interfere. The local self-government bodies play a major role in this regard," he added.

The comments come in the backdrop of cases of dowry-related deaths last week, sending shockwaves across the state.

Vismaya Nair, a 24-year-old Ayurveda doctor from Kollam, died by suicide after she accused her husband of torturing her. Archana, 24, immolated herself after her husband allegedly demanded dowry. Similarly, Suchitra, 19, hanged herself and police investigation is on, Khaleej times reported. The accused in one case was arrested on charges related to dowry death.

Efficient Functioning of Domestic Conflict Resolution Centres

In order to ward off violence against women, Vijayan said he has also directed the state police chief to ensure the efficient functioning of Domestic Conflict Resolution Centres in all districts.

The data available with the Kerala police shows the state reports more than 200 cases of domestic violence, on an average, in a month from the last two years, reported The New Indian Express.

More than 1,000 cases of domestic violence by husbands or in-laws have been reported in the state till May 31 this year. 2,715 similar incidents were reported last year.

Also Read: Kerala Govt To Revise Textbooks Downplaying Women Amid Rising Cases Of Domestic Violence

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

Sanal M Sudevan

Sanal M Sudevan

Digital Editor

Keen to explore new things and learn something new every day in the field of jounalism.

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

