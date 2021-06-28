The Kerala government is considering setting up separate courts for women to try crimes against women, help them in delivering speedy justice, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

"The state government will consider setting up separate courts to try crimes against women, which will also help in delivering speedy justice. We will also consider ward-level awareness schemes to counter domestic violence cases against women," Vijayan said at an online function.

When an issue crops up, the ward-level mechanism can swiftly interfere. The local self-government bodies play a major role in this regard," he added.

The comments come in the backdrop of cases of dowry-related deaths last week, sending shockwaves across the state.

Vismaya Nair, a 24-year-old Ayurveda doctor from Kollam, died by suicide after she accused her husband of torturing her. Archana, 24, immolated herself after her husband allegedly demanded dowry. Similarly, Suchitra, 19, hanged herself and police investigation is on, Khaleej times reported. The accused in one case was arrested on charges related to dowry death.

Efficient Functioning of Domestic Conflict Resolution Centres

In order to ward off violence against women, Vijayan said he has also directed the state police chief to ensure the efficient functioning of Domestic Conflict Resolution Centres in all districts.

The data available with the Kerala police shows the state reports more than 200 cases of domestic violence, on an average, in a month from the last two years, reported The New Indian Express.

More than 1,000 cases of domestic violence by husbands or in-laws have been reported in the state till May 31 this year. 2,715 similar incidents were reported last year.

